Sixers Sign Danny Green, Contract Details Revealed

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green is coming back to the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year deal. The three-and-D wing will likely reprise his role as a starter who delivers veteran leadership and mentorship for the younger players.

The signing was first reported by Harrison Sanford, Green’s podcast partner on Inside the Green Room. It is worth $20 million over two years, with the second year on the deal being a club option. The Sixers can opt-out of Year 2 on July 1, 2022, per Sanford, and there is no partial guarantee if Green is waived.

The 13-year veteran averaged 9.5 points while shooting 40.5% from three-point range last season in 69 games. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had promised Green that he’d return to the team prior to free agency. The 34-year-old was weighing offers from the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and others.

“When I talked to Doc, he told me I had a good year and he said, ‘You’re not going anywhere. You’ll be back.’ That’s a good sign that they want me back,” Green told reporters on June 22. “It’s always great to feel wanted. I have until August when free agency starts. It’s not something I thought deeply about because I thought we would still be playing.”

Green missed the final four games of the Eastern Conference semifinals after picking up a calf injury. His clutch three-point shooting was sorely missed.

Danny Green (28 PTS) knocks down his 8th three of the night to extend the lead!@sixers 107@Lakers 101 30.4 to play on TNT pic.twitter.com/jbI5bEjzbw — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2021

Green Drew Heat for Philly Fans Comments

Green came under fire for some polarizing comments he made about Philadelphia fans back in July. He indicated that the hometown crowd can sometimes come across as “bandwagon jumpers” when things aren’t going well. They will often boo from the stands or throw shade at players on social media. Case in point, Ben Simmons after Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“I love our fans, but when things aren’t going well, they can’t turn on you,” Green said, via The Takeoff podcast. “That’s the one thing I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going.”





And the popcorn incident involving Russell Westbrook didn’t sit well with Green.

“I do disagree with a couple of things that our fans have been doing recently,” Green told reporters on June 4, “like when they boo people when they’re injured and you don’t want to pour popcorn on anybody, let’s behave. But keep doing what you’re doing, we love you, our fans are amazing and we’re going to need them especially this round and moving forward.”

Green Turned Down Two-Year Offer

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Green in the second round of the 2009 NBA draft (46th overall). He played only 20 games there before getting waived and eventually latching on with the San Antonio Spurs for a quick stint in the NBA G League.

And there had been serious talks about him returning to Cleveland in 2021 on a two-year deal, per Harrison Sanford. He ultimately turned them down to re-up in Philly. On Thursday, Sixers president Daryl Morey confirmed the Green signing on Twitter.