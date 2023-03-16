Ex-Sixer Hollers at Joel Embiid, ‘That’s a F***ing Charge!’

Initially, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had fouled out of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with four minutes and 12 seconds to go, but after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers successfully challenged the call on the floor, Embiid stayed in the game to ensure the Sixers’ victory, though there were those who disagreed with the call reversal.

Among them was former Sixer Danny Green, who hollered at Embiid during his postgame interview, declaring, “That’s a f***ing charge!” as Embiid said, “That’s not a charge! You smoking!”

Green played with the Sixers from 2020 to 2022 before being traded along with a first-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton. Green signed with the Cavaliers after being released by the Houston Rockets.

Green, who started his career with the Cavaliers, has played five games total with the team since making his return, averaging 3.2 points while shooting 50% from the field and 55.6% from three in 8.2 minutes a game.

J.B. Bickerstaff Believes Joel Embiid Should Have Fouled Out

During his postgame press conference, Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not hold back when discussing the reversed sixth foul called on Embiid, praising Evan Mobley for making the play while also disagreeing with the final call.

“It was a hell of a charge to get Embiid his sixth foul,” Bickerstaff said. “(Evan Mobley) did a helluva job. It’s clear as day that’s a charge. There’s no doubt about it. The call was made on the floor. He stands in between him and the basket. He lowered the shoulder. I thought Evan competed and laid it all out on the line. Guys oughta be rewarded for that. You know what I mean? Like if you’re willing to stick your nose in there, sacrifice your body, you oughta be rewarded for the correct play.”

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell agreed with his coach on the referees getting the call wrong

but believes losing the game came down to blowing their chances to win.

“It is what it is. We should have won the game. We were up 14 and gave up the lead. That’s on us. We shouldn’t have to rely on hoping that (Mobley) gets the offensive foul. Was it a foul? We think so, but it wasn’t, and we should have won the game. It was in our hands and we didn’t capitalize and that’s on us,” Mitchell said.

Danny Green Reflects on Sixers Trade

Before Green debuted for the Cavaliers in his return to Philadelphia on February 15, he gave his thoughts on being traded by the Sixers, who dealt him after he tore his ACL and MCL. In short, Green had no hard feelings especially since the Grizzlies guaranteed his contract this season.

“I think the hurt part was more disappointing than anything,” he said, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The trade part was a blessing in disguise from the fact that I was non-guaranteed [with the Sixers]. … So I was able to find a team that was interested and also wanted to rehab me and wanted my presence around and chose to pick up my contract. So I was just happy about that.

“Any time you are in the NBA on any roster, it’s Christmas.”