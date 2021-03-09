Sixers Veteran Comments on Possibly Being Traded for Kyle Lowry

Danny Green and Kyle Lowry won an NBA championship together as members of the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Sixers fans remember that magical (tragic?) run all too well, right? Now the two players could be switching teams in a deadline deal.

Green’s name continues to pop up in very loose trade rumors in a potential blockbuster move for Lowry, either in a straight-up swap or a package deal prior to March 25. Some other Sixers players involved include Tyrese Maxey, Terrance Ferguson, Matisse Thybulle, Mike Scott. There could also be a draft pick added to sweeten the pot. Again, nothing is considered imminent or serious.

Green was asked about the rumors on his “Inside the Green Room” podcast by co-host Harrison Sanford. The 12-year veteran talked openly and honestly about everything from his role on this year’s Sixers squad to his love for the Raptors’ organization. Green’s preference would be to stay in Philly — and hopefully play alongside Lowry — but he’s prepared to accept whatever happens. He’ll make the best of it.

Here is the full transcript from the March 5 interview:

I think K-Low is a great teammate, great player. I think he would be a great addition to any team. When I saw it, I thought if he could come here and I could stay, amazing, play with him again. But also saw that if he had to come here then I would go, so I said, ‘Damn!’ so it’s just rumors, talking … I don’t believe anything until it comes across my desk from my agent or from the front office. I obviously love for every team that I’ve played for so far. We’ve had a great season [in Philly]. I think we have a great team and good pieces, obviously, that’s up to them, there’s still time before the deadline, right? Before they can make a move, so they have time if the front office feels like they can make the team better by doing it. Then I obviously love playing in Toronto, even though they aren’t playing in Toronto right now, but I know that organization, and if that happens so be it. I’ll make the best of whatever situation I’m in.

Sixers Rookies Goes Off in G-League

Don’t look now but the Delaware Blue Coats are two wins away from a G-League title. The Sixers developmental squad scored a 124-103 victory on Monday night over the Austin Spurs to advance to the semifinals in the Orlando bubble. Next up, Raptors 905 on Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m. on ESPNU.

Sixers second-round pick Isaiah Joe (49th overall) powered the Blue Coats with a season-high 28 points while going 7-of-15 from beyond the arc. The rookie had been receiving praise for his defensive work with the big squad, but Doc Rivers wanted him to get some extended minutes in the G-League and work on his shot.

And Joe should be back up with the big club before the end of the year. Blue Coats head coach Connor Johnson has been impressed with Joe’s development, particularly his quick release from deep.

“Making three-point shots is one thing, getting yourself open ones is another,” Johnson told reporters. “That to me is what I’ve been most impressed with about him. He shoots it very fast, he’s got a great feel for where to be in terms of feeling behind, and playing through space so I think it’s one thing to make them.”

Sixers Still Interested in P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker has been linked to the Sixers in trade rumors for weeks, with one report claiming he could be signed as a free agent in case of a buyout. Remember, Tucker has deep ties to Daryl Morey from their days together with the Houston Rockets. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report mentioned Philly as one of six teams interested in acquiring the veteran stretch forward.

The landscape for dealing P.J. Tucker appears much greener. The Bucks, Nets, Heat, Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have all expressed interest, sources said. Tucker would relish joining Philadelphia and former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, and the Sixers are one of the few contenders with real picks at their disposal.

But the asking price appears high, maybe too high for Morey’s blood. The Rockets had been looking for at least a second-round pick in exchange for Tucker or even a first-rounder. They have reportedly asked the Brooklyn Nets about Spencer Dinwiddie, along with Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat.