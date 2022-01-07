Sixers Fans Turn Wrath on Danny Green After Tobias Harris Defense

The Philadelphia 76ers are playing their best stretch of basketball since October. The team is riding a five-game winning streak. So why are Sixers fans so angry? First, they unloaded on Tobias Harris during another poor shooting night. And now they are turning their wrath on Danny Green.

Green is coming off a historically bad night against Orlando where he registered zero points in 24 minutes. Not only that, he didn’t record a single stat: no points, no assists, no rebounds, no steals, no blocks. It was the first time any player had done that since Tony Snell in 2017 (via StatMuse).

So naturally, that upset a bunch of people in Philly. Green inked a two-year contract worth $20 million to remain in Philly during the offseason. Making matters worse, Sixers fans didn’t like the way he defended Harris after the game.

“I know it’s getting to him [Harris],” Green said, via 97.5 The Fanatic. “I’m trying to be an encourager because I know the work that he puts in and regardless of how he’s playing, he does not deserve the disrespect that he’s gotten this far from our home court or our fans or even outside fans. A lot of people outside of our fans have not given him the benefit of the doubt, of the things that he’s done for the team this year and in the past years. The work that he’s put in.”

To be fair, Harris does a lot of little things that don’t show up in the box score. He’s a tough, willing defender. He’s a fluid passer and a surprisingly strong shot-blocker (see: two blocks versus Orlando). Maybe we all need to cut him some slack. And forget about that $180 million max deal.

“Obviously all they [the fans] see is the numbers,” Green said. “They see what he’s not doing and what he’s making, and what they think he should be doing. He’s a big part of this team and I just try to tell him to just block out the noise. We all do. I try to encourage him, try to simplify the game, and make it easier for him. We know you’re frustrated. We know things are sometimes not going your way, and he knows, ‘yeah I do have to perform better, I do have to play better’ and it happens.”

Harris: ‘Don’t Get It Twisted, I Love Our Fan Base’

The image of Harris clapping back at the hometown fans on January 3 is a tough visual to erase. It’s the text-book definition of what not to do in Philadelphia. However, the star forward has proven to be a good guy over the years – in the locker room, on the court, off the court – and let’s not forget his battle with COVID-19 earlier this season. Harris explained where he was coming from the other night.

“I understand our fan base boos at times and they also cheer for us louder than anybody,” Harris told reporters. “I don’t want nobody to get it twisted, I love our fan base. I love the excitement coming into the Wells Fargo Arena. I know they are our Sixth Man and helping us.”

Harris bounced back with a strong game against the Magic. He scored 22 points while going 9-for-19 from the field (3-of-6 from three-point land). He also had nine rebounds, two blocks, four assists in 44 minutes. Baby steps. Harris was the first person to admit he’s had an “up and down year” by his standards.

“I also know with cheers, with praise, you also have to be willing to take criticism as well,” Harris said. “At that point, I was completely frustrated for sure and it was just one of those things. But obviously, something I learned from it is just keep it cool all the way around and keep being who I am.”

Sixers Latest Injury Report

Danny Green (calf tigtness) has been listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Reserve guard Isaiah Joe was also listed questionable with a leg issue. They’ll be game-time decisions, although Green was getting shots up at shoot-around.

Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle cleared the COVID-19 protocol (via Keith Pompey) and should be good to go. Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer all remain out. The Sixers and Spurs tip-off at 7 p.m. on January 7 in South Philly.