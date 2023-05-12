Danny Green Takes Possible Shot at Former Team While Praising Sixers

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Danny Green shouted out his former team when asked which of his former teams he’d like to see in the finals this year, while he may have also taken a shot at his other former team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Which one of my former teammates I would like to win the finals this year? Probably Philly guys,” Green said via ESPN’s TikTok. “Good guys (like) Georges Niang, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, of course, James Harden. I played with those guys, but I do have a good liking for those (guys). All those other teams that I have played for are out of the playoffs now, so Philly’s the only other team that I played for that I wouldn’t mind seeing win the finals.”

Danny Green really don’t like LA 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/o2GDi7Lwbm — ™️🌾 (@Sincerely_m0n) May 11, 2023

It’s possible that Green simply forgot that the Lakers are still in the postseason – and, much like the Sixers, are one win away from the Conference Finals – but how hard is it to remember the team that got him his last championship ring in 2020?

The Sixers traded Green to the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2022 offseason in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. Green was then traded mid-season to the Houston Rockets, where he was then waived, and he’d then sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the rest of the season.

James Harden Criticizes Officiating After Game 6 Loss

After the Sixers fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 6, James Harden criticized officials for how they officiated the game, specifically him during the game.

“Tonight was just frustrating because I’m number one as far as fouls that don’t get called. It’s a fact,” Harden told reporters in the locker room after the game. “So it’s frustrating as a player. So when officiating tells you at halftime, ‘We missed a couple of fouls.’ That right there. There was some missed shots and fouls, which would give me a rhythm to transition points for them.”

Despite his critiques, Harden thought he helped offensively and praised the Celtics for how they combated the Sixers on the defensive end.

“I’m not gonna look at my shooting percentage,” Harden said. “I did a lot of really good things offensively. Defensively, they did a really good job of like their game plan was to pack the paint. They started two bigs, and they packed the paint. They started two bigs, and they packed the paint. So they forced us to make shots.”

Jaylen Brown Praises Refs For Not Falling For Sixers’ Flops

After the Celtics tied the series against the Sixers, Jaylen Brown praised the referees for not falling for the Sixers’ flops to get calls during his postgame press conference, possibly taking a shot at Harden and Joel Embiid in the process.

“(The Sixers) are tough. Their pick-and-roll is hard, depending on how they’re officiated in the game. I thought they did a good job tonight by not letting some of those guys flop who are known to do that. They didn’t give them some of those plays, and they thought they were going to get ’em because they were at home, and the refs stayed solid,” Brown said, per CLNS Media’s YouTube Channel.