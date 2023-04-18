Daryl Morey ‘Has Most to Prove’ Out of Sixers, ‘Not Even Close:’ Report

With the Philadelphia 76ers hoping to win their first NBA title since 1983, Marcus Hayes of The Philadelphia Inquirer asked a source who in the organization has the most to prove entering the playoffs.

“In the excited buzz on the Wells Fargo Center floor just minutes before the Sixers began their 2023 playoff run, I asked a longtime NBA source:

“Who among the Sixers’ principals had to most to prove in the coming weeks?… He looked at me a little sideways.

“‘Daryl Morey,’ he replied. ‘Not even close.'”

Hayes then elaborated on why Morey is facing the most pressure on the team.

“It’s been 2 1/2 years. He’s had a chance to change everything, and he made lots of changes all over the company’s masthead. Finally, whatever the outcome of the 76ers’ 2023 playoffs, it will fall at the feet of their $10 million-a-year decision-maker.

“The next few weeks are a referendum on Morey, the NBA’s analytics pioneer. Analytics work, but only if the assets are properly arranged.”

Since Morey took over, the Sixers still have yet to get past the second round since 2001, though that could very well change. While Morey has re-tooled the roster in his efforts to improve the Sixers’ playoff chances, if they fail again to make any progress, the fact will remain that nothing has changed.

Daryl Morey Sounds Off on Outcry For Banning the Charge

After Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant sustained injuries on plays in which their defender drew a charge on them during their playoff games – which took them out of the game – against the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, there has been an outcry to ban charges from the NBA.

Morey gave his thoughts on the subject while responding to Mike Prada of The Athletic, who is against the notion of the league potentially banning charges because it would create bigger problems.

Morey agreed with Prada, saying, “There is no viable alternative. as (John Hollinger) says, there are some tweaks possible, but the unintended consequences of eliminating are larger than the problem they are trying to solve,” Morey tweeted.

there is no viable alternative. as @johnhollinger says there are some tweaks possible but the unintended consequences of eliminating are larger than the problem they are trying to solve. — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) April 17, 2023

Doc Rivers Explains Process of Demoting Montrezl Harrell

After the Sixers beat the Nets in Game 1, head coach Doc Rivers explained how the Sixers convinced James Harden to have Paul Reed be their backup center as the regular season progressed instead of Montrezl Harrell, who Morey signed during the offseason.

“Early in the year, James wanted no one else on the floor but Trez because he felt he’s the better offensive player,” Rivers said. “We tried to convince him that you need defense, too, with that group.”

Rivers elaborated on how Reed has earned more trust with Harden as time has progressed.

“I think Paul, in particular, has kind of grown in James’ confidence,” Rivers added. “That’s important for James to be able to trust that he can pass it to him and finish and that Paul will make the right play. That’s what James had a major concern with.”

Much like Rivers, Morey, as well as Harden, had prior experience with Harrell, having worked with him from 2015 to 2017 during his time as general manager of the Houston Rockets.