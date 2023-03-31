Sixers GM Pokes Fun at Western Conference Squad After Major Achievement

On March 29, the Sacramento Kings clinched their first playoff berth since 2006 after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers. Among those who took notice was Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, who congratulated both the Kings and their President of Basketball of Operations Monte McNair while also mocking them.

This is in reference to the Kings saying, “Light the beam!” every time they have won a game this season.

Morey has mocked this slogan before, like the team he mocked the Kings after the Sixers beat them on January 21.

Morey has referenced McNair, as he name-dropped him when talking about going straight to the city to discuss business with other executives.

Just met with @mmcnair because flying to a team's city is of course how it is done pic.twitter.com/CCnv3meYtu — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) January 20, 2023

Even though Morey is mocking the Kings’ popular slogan following their playoff berth, his congratulations appear to be genuine, as McNair worked with Morey during their days with the Houston Rockets front office from 2007 to 2020.

Zach Lowe Calls Out Daryl Morey For ‘Juvenile Behavior’

On the March 10 episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe called out Morey for what he believed to be “juvenile behavior” on Twitter when vocalizing his support for Joel Embiid as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

“Do not yell and scream like someone voting for the guy that’s not on your team is a f****** moron who knows nothing about basketball and life because they happen to think Giannis is the MVP and not Jokic,” Lowe said. “I am specifically talking about people like Daryl Morey, who has frankly been juvenile on Twitter.”

Lowe praised Maxey for his understanding of the game, but called him out for mocking those who disagree with his stance that Embiid has been the league’s best performance.

“Daryl Morey is a steward of the game. He’s the general manager of the Sixers. Stop making fun of people who might vote for someone other than Embiid, as if they’re morons, with your silly tweets of children playing little square peg, round hole game,” Lowe said, referencing a March 7 tweet from Morey.

media: "The MVP should come from one of the best teams in the league" how they choose when their preferred candidate barely avoids the play-in tournament: pic.twitter.com/KzVIcy7muv — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) March 8, 2023

Daryl Morey Continues to Campaign For Joel Embiid

Even though he has been previously called out for his behavior, that has not stopped Morey from campaigning for Embiid to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

On March 29, Morey asked the following on Twitter the same day the Sixers were up against the Dallas Mavericks.

“2 tickets tonight for our game against the (Mavericks) at 7:30 PM to a random person who gets this trivia question correct:

“Since the ABA/NBA merger, who are the player(s) to avg 30 pts, 10 rebs, and 4 assists that did not win MVP,

“Reply to this message to have a chance to win,” Morey tweeted.

The Sixers’ executive then gave the answer while congratulating the first two fans who got it.

“Answer: (Embiid) in the 2021-22 season is the only player not to win MVP to avg 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists per game,” Morey tweeted.

Answer: @JoelEmbiid in the 2021-22 season is the only player not to win MVP to avg 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists per game Congrats to winners @TheRealKC3 and @daddyotwins – 2 tickets each on the way! https://t.co/3HtDQTtY5k pic.twitter.com/BcK2xuGZb5 — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) March 29, 2023

Even as the season continues to wind down, Morey continues to campaign for the Sixers’ star. Evidently, he doesn’t care if he gets called out by analysts like Zach Lowe. He wants Embiid to get the award.