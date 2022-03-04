Sixers Reveal Timeline, Jersey Number for Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the signing of DeAndre Jordan on Thursday night. The veteran big man finally cleared waivers after the Los Angeles Lakers released him on February 28.

It was widely assumed that Jordan would head to Philly due to his relationship with head coach Doc Rivers. The 6-foot-11 center will No. 9 for the Sixers, according to a press release. He is expected to join the Sixers on March 5 in Miami where he’ll be the first option off the bench to spell starting center Joel Embiid. The team released Willie Cauley-Stein from his 10-day contract to make room.

Jordan brings certifiable experience as a 13-year veteran who earned an All-Star nod for the Clippers during the 2016-17 season. He thrived under Rivers’ tutelage in Los Angeles, something the Sixers are hoping to awaken in the 33-year-old big man. He averaged just 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game for the Lakers this season. Jordan has career averages of 9.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in 964 games (775 starts).

His role? Well, Jordan will likely to be asked to supply around 10 minutes a night to let Embiid rest. Rivers can tweak a new bench rotation for the playoffs after experimenting with smaller big men Paul Millsap and Paul Reed. Charles Bassey is another option as he continues to toggle between the Sixers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Reaction to Jordan’s Impending Arrival

Everyone knew Rivers wanted to add Jordan to the mix, so the reactions after Sixers’ shootaround on Friday were supportive. Backup point guard Shake Milton called him a “big-time rebounder” and “veteran piece.” Meanwhile, Bassey explained how Rivers cleared the move with him and told him it was going to expand his game. The 6-foot-11 rookie is the one player who stands to lose the most minutes from the deal.

Shake Milton on the @sixers growing chemistry after adding James Harden to the roster: “I can just tell from our mentality, the mindset of the team – everyone’s unselfish. We want to win.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 4, 2022

“I was talking to Doc about it,” Bassey told reporters, via Sixers Wire, “and he talked to me like ‘It’s gonna be good for you. He’s a vet.’ Just watching some film on him and it’s difficult because just watching some film on him. I know what he’s gonna do for the team and I’m excited to learn from someone like that.”

Sixers-Cavaliers Injury Report

The Sixers host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night (March 4) in a pivotal Eastern Conference showdown. Both teams are jockeying for playoff position with 21 games left in the regular season. The Sixers (38-23) currently hold the No. 2 seed in the East, while the Cavaliers (36-26) own the No. 6 seed. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

Interestingly, Tobias Harris was a late addition to the Sixers’ injury report. He is dealing with a non-COVID illness with no timetable for a return. He missed Friday’s shootaround, per Ky Carlin, and is listed questionable versus Cleveland. Jordan is the only other Sixer out.

Cleveland will be without shooting guards Caris LeVert (foot, day to day) and Collin Sexton (knee, out for season). Point guard Rajon Rondo is out with a toe injury.