New Sixers Center Takes Subtle Jab at Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers made a blockbuster deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets just before the trade deadline.

In the trade, they gave up both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, two players who played vital roles on the team. In the short term, they got by just fine without the two, but it’s clear they will need to fill those voids with somebody.

Perhaps the most important spot that needed to be filled was backup center, and it seemed clear that Paul Millsap, somebody who also came over in the trade, and Willie Cauley-Stein just weren’t cutting it for Philadelphia.

Eventually, the Sixers found a way to acquire journeyman center DeAndre Jordan after he was bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Sixers, he gets to be reunited with coach Doc Rivers who was his coach during the “Lob City” days with the Clippers.

When asked about leaving the Lakers, Jordan managed to get a thinly veiled shot at his former team in there while also expressing excitement about being in Philadelphia.

Jordan Breaks His Silence

Asked DeAndre Jordan about the process of leaving the Lakers last week. He said it was both a chance to play more “and have a chance to go further in the postseason.” Here’s his full answer: pic.twitter.com/WhvAYuLLVZ — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 7, 2022

In response to a question from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Jordan explains his decision to leave the Lakers comes down to playing time and also getting further in the playoffs.

“I enjoyed my time there for sure,” he said. “Obviously this was an opportunity where I was … I’m familiar with Doc, you know what I mean? So it was a chance to come here and play a little more and have a chance to go further in the postseason. I do think those guys are going to have some success late, but this was the best opportunity I felt like for me.”

With LeBron James anchoring the center position with the Lakers as of late, it left Jordan as an odd man out, which could’ve factored into his buyout.

What fans might gravitate to more is him saying the Sixers have a better chance to progress in the playoffs. All signs are pointing toward the Lakers have to fight for their lives through the play-in tournament while the Sixers should comfortably make it in as a top seed.

While Jordan does believe the Lakers will have some late success to boost them into the playoffs, it’s clear he thinks his new team has a higher ceiling.

Can Jordan Still Provide?

It doesn’t seem like Jordan has much trouble landing onto new teams with championship aspirations as he’s bounced from the Nets to the Lakers and now the Sixers in just a matter of months.

While teams hold him in high regard, the reality could be that his production just isn’t there anymore. He’s struggled in each of his stops so far, and while he’s past his athletic prime, he can still provide something to a team, just not in heavy minutes.

Luckily for him, he’ll find himself primarily backing up Joel Embiid, so he’ll likely be playing 10-15 minutes per game, if that even. Barring an unforeseen injury, Jordan won’t be asked to do much for the team, which could be the best scenario for where he’s at currently in his career.

