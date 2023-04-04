De’Anthony Melton Puts Sixers Teammates on Notice Ahead of Game Vs. Celtics

With six games left in the regular season, Philadelphia 76ers wing De’Anthony Melton stressed that they have to play as a team, knowing that the NBA Playoffs are just around the corner.

“At this point, everything is as a team,” Melton said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “So as a team, we just want to make sure we’re running our stuff, we’re getting the right stuff going on, we got discipline, and we’re just getting ready for the playoffs.”

Following a 13-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on April 2, and going up against the Boston Celtics, Melton elaborated on what it means to play as a team.

“Just making sure we’re doing the right things,” Melton said. “Making sure we’re all together, our chemistry is there, and understanding how we want to win and what we want to give up and stuff like that. Understand that we all got each other’s back, too.”

The Sixers are 0-3 against the Celtics this season but have the chance to avoid the shutout when they face them for the last time in the regular season in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris Says Sixers Lack Mental Toughness

After the Sixers lost to the Bucks, Tobias Harris said that the team has to figure things out, or more specifically, have to be mentally stronger when going up against their tougher matchups.

“Shoot, figure it out,” Harris told reporters, per Ky Carlin. “We got to figure it out. Four games left. I think the biggest thing is that in midst of all that stuff, we still got to be mentally strong to win a game or at least to just present ourselves that we feel like we win a game.”

Harris added that the Sixers cannot afford to look as deflated as they did when going up against the Bucks with the playoffs as close as they are.

“If you just looked at us out there, I’m not watching the game on TV, but I can guarantee you, you saw a team that looked a little defeated out there from time to time in the game,” Harris said. “That can’t be us as the playoffs get ready to start.”

Harris returned from a one-game absence against the Bucks and played 28 minutes, though he did not appear in the fourth quarter.

P.J. Tucker Admits ‘Hardest Thing’ About Chasing Title

Tucker reflected on his time with the Bucks while talking with Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, talking about how the vibe there was that nothing else mattered besides winning.

“It’s a different type of thing,” he told Pompey. “It’s weird when I come here, it kind of switches that. I’m always like that, especially now. But it gives me that feeling, again.”

Tucker also admitted to Pompey how hard it is to sacrifice scoring numbers for the greater good of the team.

“That’s the hardest thing, because it’s easy to say it,” he said. “Then when you sacrifice and you win, and then you extend the sacrifice. When you do it and you don’t win, then you say, ‘Why did I do it?’ It’s like, ‘Whatever, whatever.’ When you do it and win, it’s like it does make a difference, it does matter.”