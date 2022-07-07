Sixers New Defensive Ace Showcased in Fan-Made Highlight Reel

Defense and physicality were two things the Philadelphia 76ers prioritized heading into free agency, and their first signing was a testament to that. After being linked to him for weeks, Daryl Morey inked veteran forward P.J. Tucker to a multi-year deal.

Despite being 37 years old, Tucker has proven he can still be a contributing piece to an NBA team. Last season for the Heat, he averaged 7.6 PPG and 5.5 RPG while shooting an impressive 41.5% from beyond the arc. Tucker is also still an above-average defender, posting a defensive rating of 109.5 in 2022.

Following news of the signing, one fan did a deep dive into Tucker’s defensive prowess. The end result was a highlight reel of him locking down some of the NBA’s top players. Some of the most notable names being Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Thread of PJ Tucker shutting down NBA stars pic.twitter.com/1HgMpIxqYf — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) July 1, 2022

Not only is Tucker a hard-nosed defender, but a versatile one as well. The Sixers needed an experienced veteran and perimeter defense with the departure of Danny Green, and the former champion should slide into that role seamlessly.

Daryl Morey Reflects on Signing of P.J. Tucker

On July 6th, the Sixers’ signing of P.J. Tucker became official. In the official press release, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey gave his thoughts on the move. He feels bringing in a guy like Tucker is a step in the right direction for the Sixers as they look to fulfill their championship aspirations.

“P.J. Tucker is one of the most respected and relentless competitors in our game and is the type of competitor our fans will love and embrace,” Morey said. “We’re excited to add his leadership, toughness, defensive versatility and championship pedigree to our roster. P.J. wants to deliver an NBA title to Philadelphia and his work ethic and mentality make him an impactful addition to our team and city.”

Similar to Danny Green, Tucker knows what it takes to win in the NBA. He has appeared in 91 postseason matchups and started 19 games for the Milwaukee Bucks during their championship run in 2021. Tucker is currently averaging 7.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 0.9 SPG in the playoffs for his career.

P.J. Tucker Sends Message to Sixers Fans Following Signing

Daryl Morey is not the only one who had something to say once this deal became official. Tucker himself went on the Sixers’ Twitter account and posted a short clip with a message to fans. “P.J. Tucker checking in my first day, signing in, can’t wait to get the season going. It’s going to be fun. We’re gonna have a lot of fun this year, one love,” he said.

At this point in his career, Tucker is looking to compete for a championship. In the official press release, he stated this team is good enough to take on any team in the league right now.

“This team is good enough to compete head-to-head with anybody in the league, and I’m going to come in here and do whatever I can to help get us to that next level,” Tucker said. “Philly fans demand greatness and it will be up to us to get to where we need to be in order to accomplish our goals. I’m excited to get to work.”