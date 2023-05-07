Sixers Delivered Haunting Message Following Brutal Game 3 Loss to Celtics

After the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which cost them homecourt advantage in the process, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer sent a harsh message to the team.

“The Boston Celtics should be up 3-0. The 76ers’ wing defense is terrible. And James Harden is struggling mightily. Those were three takeaways from Friday from the Celtics’ 114-102 Game 3 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinal at the Wells Fargo Center,” Pompey said.

Pompey added that the Celtics would be up 3-0 had it not been for James Harden having the performance he did in Game 1.

“Boston should be closing in on a sweep. It’s apparent the Celtics are the superior team. The only reason they’re not up 3-0 in this series is because of a lack of in-game adjustments by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, which allowed Harden’s late three-pointer in Game 1.

“The point guard did whatever he wanted in that game, scoring 45 points to tie a playoff career high.”

Pompey concluded by saying that the adjustments the Celtics have made since then have swung the series in their favor, with Harden not playing nearly as well.

“The Celtics made the necessary adjustments in Games 2 and 3, winning those matchups by 34 and 12 points, respectively. And Harden hasn’t been close to the same player.”

James Harden’s Friendship With Jalen Green May Lead to Exit

Ari Alexander of Click2Houston.com added more fuel to James Harden’s rumored reunion with the Houston Rockets when he called it an “inevitability.”

“What I’ve heard in league circles is similar to what many Rockets fans are reading — that James Harden’s return is being treated as an inevitability. Harden has one year remaining on his deal with the 76ers but is expected to opt out and either seek a new deal or sign with the Rockets,” Alexander said.

Alexander added that Harden has multiple connections to Houston, including his friendship with Rockets youngster Jalen Green.

“Harden is very comfortable in Houston, with a home, restaurant, and all of his favorite haunts. He’s said to have (a) good relationship with Jalen Green (they’re close through both typical basketball events and as faces of Adidas Basketball, where Green regularly wears Harden’s signature shoes).”

Longer Deal May Push Harden to Reunion With Rockets

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report previewed Harden’s upcoming free agency by talking about the possible conundrum with paying him long-term.

“The franchise can afford a significant tax bill in the immediate term since Tobias Harris will come off after this next season (heading into his final year at $39.3 million). Still, keeping payroll down won’t be easy, with over $50 million per season committed to Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey expecting a healthy extension this offseason,” Pincus said.

Pincus said that the possibility of the Rockets offering more years, along with other advantages Houston provides, may be enough to sway him to go back to Houston.

“A shorter deal for Harden may appeal more to the franchise, but that may drive him to look elsewhere, including a potential return to the Houston Rockets. Houston has the cap room to offer a four-season $201.7 million maximum contract. While Philadelphia can beat that, that may be more than the franchise is willing to provide—and with no state taxes in Texas, Harden may net more with the Rockets.”