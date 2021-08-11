Sixers Showed ‘Interest’ in 4x All-Star Wing: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t jump into the free-agent pool until adult swim was over. But that’s not to say they didn’t surf a few laps in the deep end to check the temperature.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Sixers were one of six teams to show interest in four-time All-Star wing player DeMar DeRozan in the early stage of free agency. Portland, Phoenix, Golden State, Boston and New York were the others.

The Chicago Bulls eventually orchestrated a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs for DeRozan and inked him to a three-year, $80 million contract. That number was way too rich for the Sixers, especially since the former ninth overall was unwilling to take a pay cut.

“DeRozan garnered interest from several other teams early in free agency, such as Philadelphia, Portland, Phoenix, Golden State, Boston and New York.” Wow, didn’t realize the #Sixers tried to land DeRozan. That’s pretty interesting! https://t.co/h8vEGxy87p — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) August 10, 2021

DeRozan’s thought process must have changed because he had been intent on doing anything necessary to join a championship contender. That included playing on the $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception this year, per Fischer.

“It’s all about winning at this point. At this point, you got to weigh out the opportunity to win a championship kind of more,” DeRozan told FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe (via Bleacher Report). “Especially with the career I’ve had. I’ve been fortunate to make a lot of money, but at this point, the ultimate goal is to compete for a championship.”





DeMar DeRozan on Playing w/ LeBron & Leaving Toronto | Ep. 30 | Special Free Agency Conversation On episode 30 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in 4-time NBA All-Star, 2-time All-NBA selection, & member of the 2016 Olympics Gold medal winning basketball team: DeMar DeRozan.

And, for all the Sixers’ flaws and the uncertainty around Ben Simmons, they remain poised to compete for a title next season. People forget that Philadelphia was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021.

Doc Rivers Comments on Sixers’ New Addition

Sixers assistant coach Brian Adams coached the team to a dominating win on Monday night in their Las Vegas Summer League opener. Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe put on a show in that one. Adams is in charge of the youngsters this summer, but head coach Doc Rivers was in attendance and gave a quick in-game interview to NBATV’s Rebecca Haarlow.

Andre Drummond said he’s accepted his role as a backup in the prime of his career. Said Doc Rivers was a big influence on his decision to come here. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) August 5, 2021

Rivers discussed the new additions to the squad, including what kind of role he envisioned for backup center Andre Drummond.

“Joel goes off the floor, Drummond comes on the floor,” Rivers said, via Sixers Wire. “We’re gonna be protective of Joel so in the games Joel misses, we’re gonna have Andre Drummond starting in those games. That’s gonna make us all feel good all the time.”

The head coach also succinctly summed up how he views newcomer Georges Niang: “More character, veteran toughness, a shooter.”

When asked about what appealed to him about coming to Philly, Georges Niang replied- “If you do a big here and win a championship you're taken care of forever.” He also talked about how the situation fit him and a phone call with Doc Rivers to discuss his role sealed the deal — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) August 6, 2021

Furkan Korkmaz Officially Returns

The Sixers announced the official return of Furkan Korkmaz in a press release on Monday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but reports have it at $15 million over three years. He averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 55 games (11 starts) last season for Philly.

“We’re thrilled that Furkan is returning to the 76ers,” team president Daryl Morey said in a statement. “His work ethic and commitment have helped him evolve into a high-level rotation player in the NBA,” Morey said. “He’s proven to be a dangerous three-point threat and he continues to make great strides as a defender thanks to his length and size. We’re excited for Furkan’s future here.”