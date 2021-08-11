Sixers Showed ‘Interest’ in 4x All-Star Wing: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t jump into the free-agent pool until adult swim was over. But that’s not to say they didn’t surf a few laps in the deep end to check the temperature.
According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Sixers were one of six teams to show interest in four-time All-Star wing player DeMar DeRozan in the early stage of free agency. Portland, Phoenix, Golden State, Boston and New York were the others.
The Chicago Bulls eventually orchestrated a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs for DeRozan and inked him to a three-year, $80 million contract. That number was way too rich for the Sixers, especially since the former ninth overall was unwilling to take a pay cut.
DeRozan’s thought process must have changed because he had been intent on doing anything necessary to join a championship contender. That included playing on the $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception this year, per Fischer.
“It’s all about winning at this point. At this point, you got to weigh out the opportunity to win a championship kind of more,” DeRozan told FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe (via Bleacher Report). “Especially with the career I’ve had. I’ve been fortunate to make a lot of money, but at this point, the ultimate goal is to compete for a championship.”
And, for all the Sixers’ flaws and the uncertainty around Ben Simmons, they remain poised to compete for a title next season. People forget that Philadelphia was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021.
Doc Rivers Comments on Sixers’ New Addition
Sixers assistant coach Brian Adams coached the team to a dominating win on Monday night in their Las Vegas Summer League opener. Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe put on a show in that one. Adams is in charge of the youngsters this summer, but head coach Doc Rivers was in attendance and gave a quick in-game interview to NBATV’s Rebecca Haarlow.
Rivers discussed the new additions to the squad, including what kind of role he envisioned for backup center Andre Drummond.
“Joel goes off the floor, Drummond comes on the floor,” Rivers said, via Sixers Wire. “We’re gonna be protective of Joel so in the games Joel misses, we’re gonna have Andre Drummond starting in those games. That’s gonna make us all feel good all the time.”
The head coach also succinctly summed up how he views newcomer Georges Niang: “More character, veteran toughness, a shooter.”
Furkan Korkmaz Officially Returns
The Sixers announced the official return of Furkan Korkmaz in a press release on Monday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but reports have it at $15 million over three years. He averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 55 games (11 starts) last season for Philly.
“We’re thrilled that Furkan is returning to the 76ers,” team president Daryl Morey said in a statement. “His work ethic and commitment have helped him evolve into a high-level rotation player in the NBA,” Morey said. “He’s proven to be a dangerous three-point threat and he continues to make great strides as a defender thanks to his length and size. We’re excited for Furkan’s future here.”