‘Sleeper’ Team Identified for Sixers’ Ben Simmons: Report

The ongoing Ben Simmons’ saga seemingly has no end. It’s threatening to hold the Philadelphia 76ers hostage as they prepare to start training camp on Sept. 27. The trade rumors are through the roof.

The latest one has identified the Denver Nuggets as a “sleeper” team to acquire Simmons. NBA reporter Sam Amico mentioned the new destination on Sept. 23, telling fans not to think “in terms of straight-up trades.”

That didn’t stop Sixers fans from drooling over Nuggets stars Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr. as potential throw-ins in trade packages. The options are there if Denver is serious about taking on the rest of Simmons’ $146.5 million contract (via Spotrac).

When it comes to possible Simmons trades, one GM told Hoops Wire: “Don’t think in terms of straight-up trades.” In other words, if it happens, could end up being multi-team deal. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) September 23, 2021

Amico added that the Minnesota Timberwolves remain interested in Simmons. They have been leading suitors to trade for the three-time All-Star dating back to July. One problem with that scenario is Minnesota isn’t likely to break up their young core, particularly D’Angelo Russell.

Assessing Timberwolves fallout after Gersson Rosas’ dismissal, from ownership’s role to a potential Ben Simmons trade via @TheAthletic https://t.co/Fw4CPsTA1I — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 24, 2021

Doc Rivers Brings Up Donald Trump

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has never bit his tongue about Donald Trump. He doesn’t like the 45th President of the Untied States and rallied people to get out to the polls for the 2020 Election. We’re not here to talk about politics.

But it was interesting to hear Rivers strike a comparison between what is going on with Simmons and Trump supporters during a recent appearance on MSNBC. His main point revolved around the stubbornness of those folks to concede after they lost.

“There’s times that I think we’re getting through,” Rivers said, via CBS Sports. “And there’s times that I think that I’m talking to people who still believe Trump won the election. So I’m not sure, but I’m going to keep trying.”

76ers: “Doc, go do some damage control on national TV so Ben will want to stay in Philly.” Doc: “There’s times that I think we’re getting through, and there’s times that I think I’m talking to people who still believe Trump won the election.” pic.twitter.com/laAvKOdtGN — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) September 24, 2021

Rivers, of course, has been making the media rounds this week. He appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” to express his desire to see Simmons in a Sixers’ uniform for the season opener on Oct. 20.

“We’re going to always do what’s best for the team,” Rivers said. “But I can tell you, up front, we would love to get Ben back and if we can we’re going to try to do that. Ben has a long contract so it’s in our hands and we want him back.”

Simmons’ Jerseys 50% Off at Philly Airport

If you want to take a temperature on how Philadelphia feels about their disgruntled point guard, look no further than the airport. John Clark of NBC Sports shared a photo of Simmons’ jerseys on a clearance rack in a terminal going for 50-percent off.

The best part? They were lined up next to Carson Wentz jerseys. The one-time franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles endured a similarly nasty divorce a few months ago.

Ben Simmons jerseys are now 50% off at Philly airport They are on the clearance rack. Next to… Carson Wentz jerseys 🤷🏼‍♂️ 📸 and 👀 by @BHudTV pic.twitter.com/iXLet5chjC — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 24, 2021

Coincidentally, the Sixers announced that single-game tickets for the 2021-22 campaign will go on sale on Tuesday (Sept. 28) at 11 a.m. Will Simmons still be on the roster? Stay tuned.