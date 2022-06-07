Sixers Signing Ex-Slam Dunk Champion ‘Makes Sense,’ Says Insider

It’s no secret the Philadelphia 76ers should be targeting 3-and-D wing players in free agency. They won’t have too much money to throw around, so they might have to get creative. Or take a flier on an injury-prone forward with upside.

Derrick Jones Jr. fits the bill for a Sixers team that lacked physicality and mental toughness down the stretch. He could be had on a cheap prove-it contract, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

They can also be aggressive in targeting 3&D wings as well. Wesley Matthews could be a target and a good replacement for Green. Other veteran options that make sense to go after include Danuel House Jr. (assuming there are no residual bad feelings with Harden from their time in Houston), Derrick Jones Jr. or Kent Bazemore.

Life really works in mysterious ways — Derrick Jones Jr. (@TheRea1DJones) June 28, 2021

Jones is only averaging 6.5 points per game in 280 career contests, but the 6-foot-5 playmaker has a knack for making his presence known on the defensive end. Jones’ natural athleticism (7-foot wingspan) make him a threat to track down shooters from behind (see: Matisse Thybulle).

Plus, the 2020 Slam Dunk Champion plays with a noticeable edge, something he probably learned during his three years with the Miami Heat. He’s a guy who leaves everything out on the court every single night.

“As much energy as I can. Just grabbing as many defensive rebounds as I can,” Jones Jr. said in 2021, via K.C. Johnson. “With my athleticism, I can try to protect the rim as much as I can. Just whatever the team needs me to do. That’s the type of guy I am.”

One of the best dunkers ever! HBD Slam Dunk Champion Derrick Jones Jr (@TheRea1DJones) pic.twitter.com/CRHNzddWuS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 15, 2021

Bringing the Philly Kid Home (Finally)

Jones earned roughly $9.5 million last season and enters free agency with just 109 games under his belt since 2020. He’ll have suitors based on his defensive prowess, but teams likely won’t be banging down his door.

Derrick Jones Jr. recovers on the defensive end to make a huge block, earning your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/tNxjcblbNK — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 28, 2019

The 25-year-old might peer out over the NBA landscape and see an ideal landing spot in Philadelphia, which happens to be his hometown. Jones was the Southeastern Pennsylvania Player of the Year while starring at Archbishop John Carroll High School.

The Chester, PA native has to scratch and claw his way up the NBA ranks after going undrafted out of UNLV in 2016. That certainly sounds like the perfect Philly underdog story, right? Get Jones inked to a reasonable deal to possibly replace Danny Green.

Sixers Lose Top Executive Chris Heck

The Sixers announced the exit of Chris Heck, their President of Business Operations for the past nine years. He’ll officially leave the organization at the end of June to pursue new professional opportunities, according to a press release.

Heck was instrumental in growing the Sixers’ brand, including the construction of the team’s training complex in Camden, NJ and the relocation of the Delaware Blue Coats (G League) from Newark to Wilmington. He first joined the Sixers in 2013 as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

“The last nine years have been the most rewarding and challenging of my professional career,” Heck said. “Alongside some amazing colleagues, we filled our stands with passionate fans, created memories for a lifetime, and earned the support and loyalty of dozens of world-class partners.”