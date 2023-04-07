Doc Rivers Issues Bold Claim on Jaden Springer Before Blowout Loss to Heat

Before the Philadelphia 76ers were blown out by the Miami Heat on April 6, head coach Doc Rivers praised former first-rounder Jaden Springer, specifically his skills on the defensive end.

Per Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez, Rivers said that he never guarantees things, but he would be shocked if Springer does not turn into an elite NBA defensive player while adding, “That’s how high I am on him.”

This is not the first time Rivers has singled out Springer on the defensive end, as he expressed a similar sentiment on March 12.

He has vocalized his faith in Springer’s defensive abilities dating back even further to January 10, citing specifically that he’s “naturally physical.”

Springer has appeared in 14 games for the Sixers this season, and 16 games total since coming to the NBA in 2021. Springer has averaged 3.7 minutes a game, so Rivers clearly does not trust him quite yet.

This season, the Sixers have depended on Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell to be Joel Embiid‘s backups, but if Springer turns out to be the player that Rivers has hyped him up to be, Springer could very well see an increased role next season.

Jaden Springer Praises Doc Rivers

Much like Rivers, Springer too believes that he can be an elite defender in the NBA. He said as much as well as what it means to him to know that Rivers believes in him on that end.

“Yeah, for sure,” Springer said, per USA Today’s Sixers Wire. “I can definitely say that. I feel like I can go out there and compete with anybody. So that’s just my mindset going into it. It’s good that Doc believes that also, so like I said, I feel good. I’m confident.”

Though the Sixers have not used him much since 2021, Springer detailed how the Sixers have developed him as a player.

“Just the work I’ve been putting in,” Springer said. “The staff here, the Sixers, everybody has been in the lab with me every day. So just being able to get comfortable and just be able to learn, make mistakes, and just learn from my mistakes that I’ve been making. I feel like that’s been pretty big.”

Springer and the Sixers’ G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, won the G-League Championship on April 6.

Tobias Harris Praises Jaden Springer

Tobias Harris praised Springer for his learning curve and his improvement as time has gone on.

“He’s such a good kid in terms of just being a sponge to learn,” Harris told Sixers Wire. “I think on a team like we have is tough just because of all the guys that we have in talent, but every time he comes back up from the G League or at practices watching him in the low-minute group and stuff like that, he’s continuing to get better.”

Harris specifically referenced training camp to explain why he believes Springer has gotten better over the course of the season.

“In training camp, he was doing his thing as well,” Harris added. “So he continues to just get better defensively, he can guard every position, he’s playing great in the G League and the playoff run right now, but for a young kid, I really think he has a future in this league just because of his ability to learn, how good of a kid he is, and then also his work ethic. I can’t really say enough about how proud and happy I am to see him continue to excel at whatever situation he’s in.”