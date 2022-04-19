Doc Rivers’ Joking Response to Danny Green’s Highlight Dunk vs. Raptors

After a strong start to the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were back in action as they looked to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors.

Despite a strong surge from Toronto to open the game, the Sixers managed to regroup and take full control of the matchup. Led by a 31-point outburst from Joel Embiid, Philly walked out of game 2 with a dominant 112-97 victory.

While it was Embiid who led the charge for the Sixers, they once again got production from all over. One of the brighter standouts was Danny Green, who is back in the starting lineup due to Matisse Thybulle being ineligible to play in road games this series.

The veteran forward did a lot on both ends, but his biggest moment of the night came late in the fourth quarter. Coming down the wing on a fastbreak, Tyrese Maxey hit a cutting Green, who threw down a rare dunk that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. This emphatic slam was only Green’s second recorded dunk of the year.

When asked about the play after the game, head Doc Rivers provided a joking response. “If Danny dunked he’s 100 percent… that’s equivalent to me dunking,” according to Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated.

Joel Embiid also got in on the laughs during his postgame media availability with Green:

#Sixers center Joel Embiid jokingly says Danny Green should expect to be drug tested Tuesday after his fast break dunk in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/DnJoVLVXsB — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) April 19, 2022

Danny Green Turns Back The Clock

After a strong campaign last season, things have been up-and-down for Green in his second year with the Sixers. Between injuries and his role constantly changing, it was hard for him to find a groove.

The main reason the Sixers acquired Green was for his playoff and championship experience. Having been a part of three title teams, he knows what it takes to win in the postseason. Despite his struggles in the regular season, Green stepped up in a big way in game 2.

In 37 minutes of action, Green tallied 11 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal, and two blocks. He also knocked down a trio of attempts from beyond the arc. This strong outing on both ends of the floor gave Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma flashbacks of Green’s days with the San Antonio Spurs.

I’ll never forget when Danny green went zonkers in 2014 finals. Winner 3x — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 19, 2022

What This Means Moving Forward

Overall, the Sixers should be more than pleased with Green’s production in game 2. He is finding a groove at the perfect time, as he is about to be heavily relied upon.

With the first two games of the series in the books, it’s time for these teams to head up north for games 3 and 4. Since Thybulle will not be making the trip, Green is going to have to take on a large number of the forward minutes.

Playing 37 minutes is already a big ask for a player of Green’s age, but Rivers might be forced to push the veteran’s limits. Furkan Korkmaz could see some playing time in Thybulle’s absence but is too inconsistent to leave on the floor for long periods. Also, Green is arguably the team’s second-best perimeter defender, with Thybulle out of the mix.

He may not be as gifted physically at this point in his career, but Green’s IQ makes him the best option to defend the likes of Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. If he can build off the momentum of this showing, it will provide a huge boost for the Sixers as they look to take a vice grip on the series.