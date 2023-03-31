Doc Rivers Issues Grim Injury Update on De’Anthony Melton After 76ers Beat Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ summer acquisition of De’Anthony Melton has been an unquestioned success this season. The team was able to get out from under Danny Green‘s contract (and ACL injury) and bring in a player capable of contributing to the team’s playoff goals right away.

But this season also required a shift from Melton. The former Grizzlies guard was used off the bench in Memphis; in Philadelphia, only Joel Embiid, PJ Tucker, and Tobias Harris have started more games for the Sixers.

As a consequence of the increased workload, Doc Rivers was honest about Melton’s health heading into the postseason.

“There may be a guy, I’ll use one for you, Melt,” Rivers told reporters after the Sixers defeated the Dallas Mavericks, per Ky Carlin of USA Today’s Sixers Wire. “That we would consider resting than more conditioning. He’s in great shape, but he’s played a ton of minutes and he’s really not been 100% all year so he would be a guy that you would balance that. No one else, really.”

So far, only Embiid and Harris have logged as many total minutes as Melton. And the guard is tied with Georges Niang for games played at 73.

Doc Rivers Reveals De’Anthony Melton’s Status Over All-Star Break

Melton has been hurting for some time, as Rivers noted above. But the first indications that Melton has played less than 100% began last month, during the All-Star Break.

“I think a lot of guys needed the break and De’Anthony being one of them,” said Rivers. “We ask him to guard the best guy every single night. He’s got a hard job so I think he can’t wait to just relax for a couple days. Not worry about every single night there’s a good player on the other team.”

Not only does Melton play significant minutes, but he’s often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best guards. And since the All-Star Break, no team has had a tougher schedule than the Sixers.

As a result, Melton’s been tasked with guarding NBA heavyweights Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell on a nightly basis since early February.

Thankfully, Melton hasn’t shied away from opening up about his own health.

De’Anthony Melton Provides Sixers Health Update

The All-Star Break might have only been one week long, but it served as a crucial period of healing for Melton.

“My body’s feeling actually way better than before,” Melton said. “So I think that’s the most important thing and just managing it. Understanding where I gotta get lifts in and get treatment and stuff like that. So I think I’m doing a good job at it right now and just got to stay on it.”

While the Sixers won’t get a week off before the playoffs, Philly will get a few days while the Play-In tournament works itself out. After the season ends on April 9, playoff teams safe from the Play-In won’t have to take the court again until April 15, giving ailing players like Melton nearly a week off.

But the Sixers still have to take care of the regular season, which continues Friday against the Toronto Raptors.