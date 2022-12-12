Doc Rivers Reflects on James Harden’s ‘Unbelievable’ Play Against Hornets

To the eyes of most, the biggest storyline of the Philadelphia 76ers’ victory over the Hornets was the strong play of Joel Embiid. The superstar became the first player in the NBA this season to have two 50+ point performances on the season with his 53-point scoring eruption which set a variety of Sixers records. However, Doc Rivers was also quick to point out the impressive play of James Harden who finished the matchup with 19 points, 16 assists, and nine rebounds and served as the motor of the offense in the way the head coach desired.

As Rivers put it following the game, “James (Harden) tonight I thought was unbelievable. He was the point guard, the facilitator, and the scorer all at the same time. That’s exactly what we’re talking about. That was phenomenal.”

James Harden knocks down the stepback three 👌pic.twitter.com/xZHdUSAS4U — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) December 11, 2022

Harden’s Role in Offense

It has been a work in progress for the Sixers to figure out how to maximize both Embiid and Harden on the floor at the same time. The isolation-heavy nature of both players makes this a challenge and something that will require more time on the court together to continue being ironed out.

Look at the amount of defensive attention James Harden and Joel Embiid garner. pic.twitter.com/wSCbwonsDj — arj (@hooparj) December 12, 2022

For the Sixers to reach their ceiling as a team, this involves both guys being selfless enough to allow the other to ride their hot hand- which is exactly what Harden did in the most recent matchup. After asking Harden how much of the gameplan and outlook on the game change for him when it is clear Embiid has it going he put it, “I mean for me (it’s) just possession by possession you know what I mean? Like I see Joel has it going so it’s only right I get the big fella the ball…so it’s just trying to find a mixture.”

The 10-time All-Star also had a comical moment in the press conference after being asked if he was aware he was one rebound shy of a triple-double in the matchup. After a long pause and a brief sigh, Harden stated, “Unfortunately, I was.”

Harden’s Return From His Foot Injury

The near-triple double marked Harden’s third game back from injury after missing 14 games with a right foot tendon sprain. Before making his return in Houston, it was announced by Rivers and the Sixers that the former MVP would be on a minutes restriction. However, this was abandoned in the matchup as the game went to double overtime. Harden has now played 38 or more minutes in all three matchups since returning from injury which has increased his minutes per game average up to 37.9 on the season. While he has played too few games to register among the league leaders thus far, this number would rank first in the NBA.

Following the Hornets game, Harden was asked about the status of his foot and had a brief chuckle over the number of minutes he has played. He then replied, “It is what it is I just gotta keep figuring it out. I’m on the court so that’s all that matters.”

James doing James things! pic.twitter.com/07PrPDNU0E — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 12, 2022

The Sixers now sit at 14-12 on the season and still have over 65% of the season in front of them. There is a difficult balance they must find by continuing to develop the chemistry between Harden and Embiid while ensuring they have legs left for the postseason. There are certain nights where the minutes should be limited for the 33-year-old who now has a growing injury history. Many would argue that a home matchup against the 7-20 Hornets could be one of these opportunities.

While the competition level is not what the team will face when it will matter most, the signs of growth from the Harden and Embiid duo during the victory are encouraging. There also will be a shift in the offense once Tyrese Maxey makes his return to the court which is expected to be before Christmas. The team still has a long way to go, but the pieces of the puzzle seem to be continuing to be put together. Their next test will be on Tuesday when they face off with Sacremento Kings and look to continue their growth in strong play.