Doc Rivers’ Job Security With Sixers Revealed Amid Lakers Rumors

There’s been a lot of talk about Doc Rivers’ future with the Philadelphia 76ers but the veteran skipper does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon.

Despite some rumors linking Rivers to the opening with the Los Angeles Lakers, he and the Sixers’ shot-callers are on the same page about him being the head man in Philadelphia going forward, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Fischer addressed Rivers’ future with the Sixers, as well as a name that has circulated as a possible replacement in Mike D’Antoni, who has a history with Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Here’s what Fischer had to say:

Charlotte may be D’Antoni’s best chance to return to the sideline in 2022. He’s been a popular name floated among league personnel as a potential replacement for Doc Rivers in Philadelphia should Rivers or the 76ers decide to change direction at the conclusion of these playoffs. But despite widespread rumblings of Rivers’ intrigue in the Lakers’ opening, and incessant talk of Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey perhaps desiring a different play-caller, the 76ers have maintained that Rivers and team leadership remain aligned about their future together. Rivers’ contract runs through 2024-25 at $8 million per season, which is a hefty price for ownership to swallow.

Rivers is 100-54 as the head coach in Philadelphia but is in the hunt for more consistent postseason results. The Sixers are hoping to avoid being knocked out for the second consecutive season in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after dropping Game 1 to the Heat.

Rivers Has Been Linked to Lakers Opening

Shortly after the Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel, Bleacher Report cited league personnel who said that Rivers would be a candidate for the gig. However, Rivers has shot down the idea of heading back to Southern California

“No, I’m not a candidate,” Rivers said. “I have a job and I am very happy with my job.”

Rivers did have something to say about how Vogel’s situation was handled, with the championship-winning skipper having to answer consistent questions about his job through the final few months of the season.

“The Frank Vogel thing was so unfair,” Rivers said. “We work just like you guys (the media) work. How would you like for your job to be mentioned every day even if it’s somebody wanting to have you? It’s just not right. I hate it. There’s nothing I can do about it, but we talk a lot here and everybody’s happy here. We want to get this right.”

Rivers Has Taken Heat for Lineup Decisions

Rivers hasn’t made a ton of new fans in Philly of late and his lack of ability to turn things around in-game for the Sixers has been noticeable during the postseason.

The latest decision that has fans scratching their heads pertains to veteran big man DeAndre Jordan, who is drawing the start with Joel Embiid sidelined. Despite Jordan struggling and looking a step behind in Game 1, Rivers doubled down on starting him.

“We like DJ. We’re going to keep starting him whether you like it or not. That’s what we’re going to do, because our guys believe in him,” Rivers told reporters on Monday. “It’s funny, at halftime we asked our key guys, because we were thinking about it — because I thought Paul Millsap gave us some decent minutes. And to a man, that’s where they wanted to go.”