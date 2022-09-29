Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey Promoting Off-Court Growth For Sixers Players Amid Training Camp Grind

While basketball is at the epicenter of the lives of every NBA player, it is important to recognize the other things in life as well. Doc Rivers referenced this as part of the reason for the team taking the trip south for training camp rather than the traditional location at the practice facility. The city of Charleston is loaded with history and Rivers believed this exposure was important from a personal growth and team bonding experience.

Rivers and the rest of the team have acted on this and had several events together to educate the roster already. As the head coach put it according to the Post and Courier:

“It’s good for team building and that’s why I think it’s good to get out of town for training camp. There’s a lot of history here in Charleston, American history, that we can teach.” Rivers continued, “From slavery to the military there’s a lot of good stuff for our guys to talk about and that is a part of team building and that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Trip to International African American Museum

The team’s most recent educational trip took place at the International African American Museum per Daryl Morey’s Instagram. The museum has taken over 20 years of planning its goal is “to honor the untold stories of the African American journey at one of our country’s most sacred sites.” It is an impressive-looking building with even more awe-inspiring stories told between the walls.

Per Daryl Morey’s IG it looks like the Sixers took a trip to the International African American Museum Doc Rivers has spoken up about the history in Charleston being part of the motivation for having training camp there. Cool to see this put into action pic.twitter.com/EeBJ5GTUMy — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 29, 2022

Rivers also spoke about the importance of exposing the team to the day-to-day lives of the Citadel cadets. This type of exposure and willingness to step outside the box is unique in the NBA. Rivers deserves a ton of credit for his willingness to make this happen and his overall commitment to social justice which has dated back throughout his entire career.

Sixers Training Camp Outlook

While it feels like it has just kicked off, the Sixers’ time in Charleston is already coming to a close. The team’s final day of camp in the city will be October 2nd before they return to their traditional location of the practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. Their first preseason game will take place on October 3rd against the Brooklyn Nets. This matchup will be in Brooklyn with the first home matchup of the preseason taking place just two days later against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This brings forth the exciting reality that the true start to the NBA season is less than three weeks away. All signs are pointing toward training camp being a success and the team looking ready to live up to their lofty expectations. The whirlwind of a season in which basketball will be the sole focus of every waking minute for each member of the Sixers organization is nearly here.

Doc Rivers on why the 76'ers are practicing here in Charleston. Big reason, American history- he wants team to know about slavery & military history. Had a local professor speak w/them. Also recalls his own Pat Riley run camps at CofC. Walking to 4 hour practice, 2 a days. pic.twitter.com/2uE0Dn2RYU — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) September 27, 2022

For the time being, it is great to see the team and coaching staff reflect on things outside of this. Both Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers deserve massive credit for creating the type of environment where players’ thought processes are challenged and their eyes are opened to different experiences. While all of the team’s goals will be set to take place on the basketball court, hopefully, this type of experience benefits the players off of it as well.