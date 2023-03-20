Doc Rivers Issues Statement on Ex-Sixer, NBA Champion After Recent Signing

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had much to say about former Sixers guard Danny Green after the Sixers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 15. Rivers praised

“He talks … all the time,” Rivers said, per Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I mean that in a very positive way. But he does. He shares. There’s guys that just aren’t that guy. They just don’t share. They just do. Danny does share experiences, and they’re good ones.”

Rivers added that Green’s experience should help a young team like the Cavaliers with the talent they have.

“That’s a valuable thing for [the Cavaliers]. As good as they are, they’re still really young, and adding a vet like Danny was a good move for them.”

At 35 years old, Green, who was traded by the Sixers for De’Anthony Melton, has plenty of playoff experience, having won titles with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Danny Green Yelled ‘That’s a F***king Charge’ at Joel Embiid

Embiid initially fouled out of the Sixers’ game against the Cavaliers with four minutes and 12 seconds left in the game before the call was reversed. Some on the Cavaliers disagreed with the call reversal, including Green, who hollered at Embiid that he should have been called for an offensive foul.

Green yelled, “That’s a f***ing charge!” at Embiid during hist postgame interview, to which he responded with, “That’s not a charge! You smoking!”

Embiid himself said he disagreed with the initial call, believing Evan Mobley flopped on the play in which Embiid was called for the charge.

“I knew it wasn’t an offensive foul,” Embiid said. “I never extended (my arm) and on the play, you could tell that’s something he wanted to do, and that was a flop. That’s why I got the benefit of the doubt. If you would have a hit, maybe that could have been a charge, but you could tell right before he felt the hit, he was already falling, and I never extended. The refs, they’re humans. They know what they’re doing. That’s their job, so, you gotta trust them.”

Danny Green’s Thoughts on Trade

Green made his debut for the Cavaliers against the Sixers on February 15. Before the game, Green reflected on what it was like to be traded by the Sixers during the offseason.

“I think the hurt part was more disappointing than anything,” he said, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The trade part was a blessing in disguise from the fact that I was non-guaranteed [with the Sixers]. … So I was able to find a team that was interested and also wanted to rehab me and wanted my presence around and chose to pick up my contract. So I was just happy about that.

“Any time you are in the NBA on any roster, it’s Christmas.”

Green also talked about what it was like to come back as quickly as he did after tearing his ACL and LCL last May.

“It’s a whirlwind,” Green said. “I’m excited about it…I thought I was going to be playing here after the [All-Star] break. So I was planning for that, but luckily I’ve been pushing hard enough to get ready and get back on the floor before the break.”