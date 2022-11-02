Doc Rivers Opens Up On Sixers Success Without Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have taken some positive steps toward turning the season around and are now riding a three-game win streak. Two of these wins came without Joel Embiid on the court. This has been a pleasant change as the team has struggled greatly without their superstar in years past. Throughout his career, the Sixers are 215-119 when Embiid is on the floor and 63-84 in games he has missed.

Doc Rivers was asked about the change in style and effectiveness when Embiid has been off the court this season following the previous victory. The head coach credited the improved roster and stated, “We have more players and that helps, it really does. We have more guys that can play with the ball. James can play with it, obviously, and Tyrese can as well. Tuck is so smart. Tobias can play with the ball and De’Anthony can play with the ball. So we just have more guys, more decision-makers, and it makes us a smarter basketball team,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Harden-Led Sixers

When the Sixers made the trade for James Harden, the hope was for him to be the true co-star that Embiid has been missing. While their on-court play together is also an essential part of this, some of it has to do with being capable of running the team without Embiid. With a newfound burst in his game and an improved fitness level, Harden has looked to be capable of this thus far.

The former MVP shined in the victory over the Wizards in which Harden ended with 23 points, 17 assists, and seven rebounds. This ability to be so effective as a scorer and a playmaker is what makes Harden so impressive on the court. Through the opening eight games, he has averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The chemistry Harden has with the new Sixers additions has been obvious. P.J. Tucker has shined in the small-ball opportunities without Embiid and looked great in pick-and-roll opportunities. De’Anthony Melton has looked effective off the short roll in a Bruce Brown-type role. His ability to serve as a secondary playmaker as a roll man has provided a new element to the Sixers and played a role in opening up corner three-point opportunities for players like Tucker and Tobias Harris. Montrezl Harrell is also coming off his best game as a Sixer and had some easy baskets created off Harden’s playmaking.

Effectiveness of Small-Ball Lineup

It is still a small sample size, but the small-ball lineup has flashed impressive production thus far for the Sixers. In 48:41 of game minutes, the five-man unit of Harden, Melton, Tucker, Harris, and Tyrese Maxey has outscored opponents by 23.4 points per 100 possessions. There has been a notable uptick in pace which has resulted in the Sixers making 14.7 more field goals and 9.1 more three-point attempts per 100 possessions. This lineup is also averaging 11.8 more assists than its opponents per 100 possessions.

JOEL EMBIID HITS THE CLUTCH THREE 😱 pic.twitter.com/foWIAHglp5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Without the ball-dominant and post-based play from Embiid, the Sixers have been able to get out in transition more and shown improved all-around ball movement. It is worth noting that the halfcourt abilities and defensive impact of Embiid will still be necessary, especially when the game naturally slows down in the playoffs. However, this fast-paced small-ball style of play has been an impactful addition.

It is clear that Embiid is still working himself back into shape and finding his stride this season. The Sixers will need their superstar as the season progresses and for things to fully gel. However, the ability of the team to stay afloat without the MVP candidate on the floor is unique to this season. This “Hamptons Lineup” will be one to watch as the season progresses.