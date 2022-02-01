Sixers’ Doc Rivers Dishes on Tom Brady Retirement Rumors

Doc Rivers spent nine seasons in Boston as head coach of the Celtics. He guided the franchise to one championship in 2008 and watched that city’s favorite adopted son, Tom Brady, deliver title after title after title.

Rivers doesn’t have Brady on speed dial or anything but enjoyed his fair share of run-ins with the legendary quarterback. Prior to the Sixers-Grizzlies game on Monday, Rivers was asked for his thoughts on Brady’s rumored retirement. Rivers isn’t believing it until he hears it from the GOAT’s mouth.

“Yeah. I’ll wait till he actually says or does it,” Rivers said of Brady’s retirement plans. “Obviously I’ve gotten to know him a little bit, not great but I’ve been around him a couple of times. I don’t know if it’s time or not, but what one helluva career.”

Rivers, of course, is now leading the Philadelphia 76ers into battle every day. He is one of the NBA’s most respected coaches, a guy who was initiated into the global coaching fraternity many years ago. Rivers keeps in touch with Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, and talks to Sean McVay “every two weeks.” McVay’s Rams just advanced to the Super Bowl after beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

“They just have so many things on their plate. I’ve always marveled at [NFL coaches],” Rivers said. “They have more coaches than we do players when you think about it. And to manage that, forget the players, but to manage all those coaches … it’s just an interesting game and then the execution.”

Rivers reeled off a stat about Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing nine of his passes before his receiver even made the cut. His mind was blown.

“Can you imagine that in our game? It would go right of bounds,” Rivers said, “and hit someone right in the head [because they were] looking at their cell phone instead of watching the game.”

Rivers Once Compared Joel Embiid to Brady

Interestingly, Rivers has a track record of comparing his star basketball players to Brady. He once called Kevin Garnett a “culture-builder, like Tom Brady.” And he referred to Joel Embiid as “Tom Brady-ish” earlier this year after the All-Star center put on a passing clinic against Oklahoma City.

“It was just great to watch because they kept walking over, coming over, and he was just patient,” Rivers said, via All 76ers. “He just was directing, just picking people apart, no Aaron Rodgers, we’ll you can’t use that one because he’s from Green Bay, so but any other good quarterback, Tom Brady-ish is what Joel was today.”

Rivers can’t use Rodgers as an example because he grew up a diehard Chicago Bears fan. He hates the Green Bay Packers.

Embiid Named East Player of the Week

Embiid was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week for games played between January 24 and January 30. He joins Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley as one of only three players to win the award six times. Embiid averaged 34.7 points and 11.7 rebounds for the week as the Sixers went a perfect 3-0.

“Not surprised,” Rivers said of Embiid winning the award. “He deserves it. Hope there’s many more.”

The Sixers rested Embiid for Monday night’s game versus Memphis. He isn’t injured, just a much-needed maintenance day after the big man played in 20 straight games.