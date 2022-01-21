Doc Rivers on Sixers’ Trade Deadline Plan: ‘That’s Always Better’

Whatever happens with Ben Simmons is going to happen. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers knows he can’t really control that powder keg, at least not by himself. So the savvy communications major let it slip that what he really wants at the trade deadline is another “playmaker” for the playoffs.

“Playmaking is something I would think we need,” Rivers told reporters on January 19. “I have had a lot of success getting teams to the playoffs and have never struggled with that. But you need playmakers in the playoffs. You just do.”

The word “playmaker” can be interpreted in a variety of ways. For instance, a natural scorer who can create shots for himself on and off the dribble without relying on catch-and-shoot opportunities. Or maybe he wants more of a Simmons’ clone, a facilitator who can run the point guard spot and let the offense flow through him.

Logic would dictate the Sixers want the first option since Joel Embiid has turned into a one-man wrecking crew. The offense starts and ends with No. 21. The problems exist outside of Embiid. Tobias Harris isn’t the most reliable secondary scoring option. And Tyrese Maxey is still developing into his role. Rivers is looking for a dynamic player, one ready to single-handedly disrupt the opposition’s defensive gameplan.

“The kind of players you need are going to take you out of your stuff,” Rivers said. “You need guys who are going to make plays for themselves and for others. And the more you have, the better team you will have, and the better chance you will have.”

The #NBA Trade deadline is less than a month away, February 10. The clock is ticking so question to HC Glenn Rivers is simple. Can #sixers really go deep in playoffs without making a deal? ⁦Coach did Tap dance for the answer until end. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/IMyaBd4TTq — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 19, 2022

Rivers Staying Out of Personnel Moves

Rivers has stated time and time again that he prefers to stay out of personnel decisions. He trusts the Sixers’ front office, guided by team president Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand, to do what’s best.

“I trust what we’re doing and I have stayed out of it for the most part. And I think we’ll end up just fine,” Rivers said. “I have stayed out of it for the most part thus far and I think we’ll end up just fine.”

Daryl Morey on 97.5 The Fanatic: “I absolutely believe this team, without any changes, has a chance [to win a title]." — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) January 20, 2022

That hasn’t stopped the championship-winning coach from making his opinion known. He lobbied hard for another stretch forward at last year’s trade deadline. No one listened, instead, they dealt for combo guard George Hill.

That trade turned out to be worthless and the Sixers made up for it by signing Georges Niang in the offseason. With less than three weeks until this year’s deadline (Thursday, February 10), Rivers made sure to go on record with his wishes. They need one more playmaker for the postseason.

“Addition is better,” Rivers said. “If I have one dollar and then I have two dollars, that’s always better. Right? Another player always helps.”

Sixers-Clippers Injury Report

The Sixers (26-18) are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center. The two teams have yet to meet this year after splitting the season series at 1-1 during the 2020-21 campaign. Rivers, of course, coached the Clippers for seven seasons before coming to Philadelphia.

The Sixers can’t seem to get a break on the injury front through the first 44 games. They have ruled three players out for Friday: Shake Milton (back), Danny Green (hip), Matisse Thybulle (shoulder). Simmons remains away from the team due to personal reasons. The team also listed Seth Curry as questionable with left ankle soreness.