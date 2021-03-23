Doc Rivers Addresses Swirling Sixers Trade Rumors

The Kyle Lowry rumors have taken on a life of their own with each passing day. The six-time All-Star appears destined to land with either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.

Or there is a third option: Lowry stays put in Toronto and gets a shiny new contract extension, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Either way, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was asked to comment on all the rumors swirling around his team on Sunday evening. He’s good with whatever team president Daryl Morey decides to do prior to the trade deadline on March 25.

“Listen, if we make a move, great. If we don’t, I love our team,” Rivers told reporters. “I don’t get lost in all that stuff. The way I look at it, I’m coaching this team, and this team is really good.”

#Sixers are 7-5 when Embiid is out and 23-8 when he plays. Sixers are 7-1 without Embiid after starting the season 0-4 in games he missed. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) March 22, 2021

There is one major move that is more important than any trade the Sixers could ever make. The team needs their MVP — arguably the MVP of the league — back on the floor. Joel Embiid has been sidelined since Feb. 12 when he suffered a freak knee injury against the Washington Wizards. The team has placed no timeline on Embiid’s return, but Rivers knows getting his All-Star big man out there is the key to a lengthy playoff run.

“Obviously, getting Joel back is the most important thing,” Rivers said. “There is no move we can make more important than getting Joel back and healthy.”

Raptors Guard Headed for Hometown Team?

Lowry, a Philly native who attended Villanova University, has been repeatedly linked to the Sixers in trade talks. As mentioned above, it’s down to the Sixers and Miami Heat if the Raptors truly intend to send him packing. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was the latest national reporter to jump on the trend as he described the situation on his podcast.

Kyle Lowry’s free agency is happening right now. The expectation is that Kyle Lowry is going to have a new contract by the end of this week. It’s either going to be to stay in Toronto—whether it’s signed or an understanding that it’s going to happen—it’s going to be Miami or it’s going to be Philadelphia. Those are the three options.

Meanwhile, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Heat remains the front-runners to land Lowry due to his relationship with Jimmy Butler. The Heat is also “taking swings” at Bradley Beal and LaMarcus Aldridge. Don’t sleep on the Sixers potentially reaching out to the Raptors about Norman Powell.

Sixers Take Top Spot in NBA Power Rankings

Embiid may be out for an unknown length of time, but that hasn’t stopped the Sixers’ train from chugging along. The team has gone 8-1 in the month of March, including back-to-back wins over the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks in consecutive nights. The Sixers are also down starting shooting guard Seth Curry for the foreseeable future.

Still, the Sixers (30-13) own the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s latest power rankings. The Utah Jazz (30-11), Brooklyn Nets (29-14), Phoenix Suns (28-13), Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) round out the top five.

Philly has maintained the top spot in the Eastern Conference without Joel Embiid for the past week, picking up three wins to stay a game ahead of the Nets. They head west this week — including two games in L.A. against the Lakers and Clippers — as president of basketball operations Daryl Morey weighs how big of a swing he should take to increase his team’s chances of making it out of the East.