Lakers Steal Sixers Big Man, All-Star Target Joins Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be biding their time in free agency after missing out on one major star. Kyle Lowry won’t be returning to his hometown as part of a new-look backcourt. Instead, the six-time All-Star will join the Miami Heat and become an Eastern Conference rival.

Lowry cashed in on a three-year deal worth $90 million in a sign-and-trade. That kind of money was more than the Sixers could afford with so much loot tied to their star trio of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris. The team has been shopping Simmons in recent weeks but no trade is imminent.

Philadelphia watched Dwight Howard skip town and sign with the Los Angeles Lakers (via The Stadium’s Shams Charania). The Sixers are now in the market for a backup center behind Embiid. Meanwhile, veteran sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz is coming back on a three-year deal worth $15 million (via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski). None of these moves can become official until Aug. 6.

Howard rushed to Simmons’ defense in an end-of-season Instagram video that went viral, leading many to believe he was leaning toward a Philly return. He remarked that another year would be a “dream come true” in the comments section.

“He’s my teammate. I don’t care how any of y’all feel about my teammate, I’mma stick with him,” Howard said of Simmons on June 21. “No matter what. Ben, got your back man, you’re my brother — and I love ya. I want everyone to know that.”

Sixers Announce Summer League Roster

The Sixers begin summer league play in Las Vegas on Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. against the Dallas Mavericks. On Monday, the team announced the 14-man roster which included nine rookies.

Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed are all set to make their Summer League debuts (due to no Summer League in 2020). 2021 Draft picks Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev, and Charles Bassey are also expected to play. — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) August 2, 2021

First-round pick Jaden Springer and second-rounder Charles Bassey will join returning players like NBA G League MVP Paul Reed and playoff hero Tyrese Maxey. The squad has a five-game slate that wraps up on either Aug. 16 or Aug. 17. Rayjon Tucker, Isaiah Joe, and European “stash” rookie Filip Petrusev will participate in the summer league as well.

Asking Price for Simmons Revealed

Long-time NBA reporter David Aldridge was the latest to chime in on the insane asking price the Sixers have put on Simmons. The franchise wants a “James Harden-esque” haul in return for their three-time All-Star, a heist that would have to include “at least four future first-round picks.”

Philly’s asking price for Ben Simmons; “At minimum, the Sixers are seeking control of at least four future first-round picks via direct trade or pick swaps, along with an All-Star-level player in most (but not all) scenarios.” (via @davidaldridgedc) pic.twitter.com/rJS1BTVchE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 2, 2021

Sixers president Daryl Morey is likely waiting to see how things shake out for Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Bradley Beal {Washington Wizards) before making any brash moves. Both superstar guards could request trades in the coming weeks, but no clarity on either player’s future has yet been given.

Washington’s recent decision to trade Russell Westbrook may mean they are committed to keeping Beal and adding pieces around him. It was something Beal himself hinted at last month.

“So the pieces are there,” Beal told CBS Sports. “Obviously we still need to plug in some defensive guys, some athletic wings, guys who can shoot the 3, and I think we’ll be better. I think we’ll be better.”