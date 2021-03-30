Sixers Center Addresses Technical Fouls, ‘Selfish’ Ejections

Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was ejected in back-to-back games last week after letting his emotions get the best of him. That’s going to happen from time to time with an agitator known to take things personally.

Doc Rivers called Howard “selfish” and a “clown” despite Montrezl Harrell egging him on versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The head coach was more forgiving for the second one against the Los Angeles Clippers. Either way, the 35-year-old knows he cannot continue to pile up ejections and let his team down when their depth is compromised.

“I can’t get no more techs. I know it might seem like I’m being selfish. I’m not thinking about the team but my first thought, my second thought, my third thought is about this team,” Howard told reporters on Monday. “So I want us to win. I don’t want people to get it twisted about me getting these technical fouls. I will be better.”

Howard leads the NBA with 13 technical fouls. Three more violations will earn him a one-game suspension, something the Sixers center has accomplished three times in 17 NBA seasons. While techs aren’t an officially recorded stat, he is pushing 165 for his career and counting.

“I love this team and I won’t do anything to purposefully hurt this team,” Howard said. “For me, personally, I got to make sure I keep my head in the game. Not allowing opponents to kind of get me off my goal which is to help this team win.”

The Sixers need Howard’s minutes off the bench, especially with Joel Embiid injured. They have been forced to start Mike Scott at center since trading Tony Bradley while sometimes running out a smaller lineup featuring Ben Simmons in the middle.

Don’t Count Out Paul Reed’s Development

Paul Reed doesn’t translate as a traditional NBA center. He shoots the ball like a wing player after tearing up the G League at 44.4% from deep in 15 games. But his 6-foot-9 frame helped him lead the league total rebounds per game (11.8) and offensive rebounds per game (4.6).

Bottom line, Reed is going to see minutes down in the paint. And count Howard, a willing mentor and friend to the rookie, firmly in his corner.

“Oh man, I love Paul,” Howard said. “The best part about Paul is he went to my basketball camp [in Orlando] when he was a kid. Every day he’s asking questions, he’s wanting to get better, he’s full of energy, he’s saying some of the craziest things. His energy is always amazing especially when he’s playing, just really happy for the young fella.”

Doc Rivers Previews Playoff Rotation

Rivers is never one to fully disclose his gameplan. Honestly, no successful leader would ever do that. However, the championship-winning coach was prepared to admit that he has a “vision” of what his playoff rotation might look like.

“We pretty much have a vision right now of what we think our bench will look like, but it is a competition,” Rivers told reporters on Monday. “It’s a competition till the end of the season and it should be.”

He went on to explain that the guys on the team understand it’s a season-long competition to earn those postseason minutes. Every player, including a veteran like newcomer George Hill, knows that every time they get subbed in and out for.

“If you want to be on a good team, you have to understand there’s multiple guys at your position and every minute is earned,” Rivers said. “I think our guys get that. They get it every night when they get taken out of the game, and someone else comes in, there’s someone behind you on this team.”