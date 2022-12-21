Eastern Conference Coach Tells Sixers Fans to Relax on P.J. Tucker Criticism

There has been a growing concern with the lack of box score impact of P.J. Tucker within the Philadelphia 76ers fan base. The 37-year-old was the prized addition of the offseason and inked a three-year deal worth just over $33 million. On top of this, the Sixers were stripped of two second-round picks due to the tampering involved with bringing him to Philadelphia. While Tucker has started all 30 games this season, the only member of the team to do this, his uninspiring averages of just 3.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game have drawn some concerns.

While speaking to Heavy Sports Sean Deveney, an anonymous Eastern Conference executive expressed that fans have nothing to worry about. As he put it when asked about the lack of scoring, “They expected it. He does not shoot, he is shooting as little as he ever has this season. They can handle that by keeping him on the floor with Joel (Embiid) to where, if you double off him, it does not really hurt the offense. With P.J., the only number is, are you better with him on the floor than off the floor? And look at his on/off numbers. They’re a lot better with him in there than not.”

Tucker’s Role on Sixers

The 2021 NBA champion has never been a player whose box score total tells the whole story. Throughout his career, he has averaged just 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals across his 29.0 minutes of play. However, the little things he does contribute to winning in a way the Sixers have lacked. There is a reason that Tucker has made it to at least the second round of the playoffs in the past six consecutive seasons and countless teammates recognize him for what he brings.

As Tobias Harris put it following the Sixers training camp in November, “He’s a great vet for this team, for this group. He plays his tail off and plays super hard each and every night. Defensively, he’s everywhere for us, and his ability to be able to switch and guard guards and contain, whoever is coming at him, really, his post defense is great as well. So it’s been great to shoot up next to him. Obviously, this group is new, and we’re still trying to figure many things out, but, yeah, it’s been an honor so far,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

This impact on the defensive end is clear. On the season as a whole, he is holding opponents to 47.6% shooting from the field. This includes some of the toughest matchups across the entire NBA. Tucker held Giannis Antetokounmpo to 9-20 from the field during their 94.4 possessions matched up. He held LeBron to 3-9 from the field during the 33.4 possessions they matched up in the recent victory over the Lakers. The veteran consistently is tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top scorer, regardless of position, and has held his own night in and night out.

Tucker’s Play vs Pistons

During the Sixers’ most recent 113-93 victory over the Pistons, Tucker did not score a single point in his 21 minutes of play. However, he added 10 rebounds and a steal including five of the boards coming on the offensive end. Adding this type of effort to a Sixers team that ranked dead last in offensive rebounding last season is noteworthy.

Following the victory, Doc Rivers was asked about Tucker’s play. As he put it, “He is so valuable. Always in the right place. His hands are everywhere. It gives us a physicality, a toughness that we need. He’s been great for us.”

Doc Rivers talks about P.J. Tucker’s toughness and defensive intensity. He was incredible tonight, and really all season. He had 10 boards in 21 minutes while helping hold Bogdanovic to 10 points. #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/kFL0nO6ZaU — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 22, 2022

Rivers also discussed the decision to keep Tucker to only 21 minutes on the night. This was a matchup in which the Sixers comfortably held a lead throughout but never fully put it away. As Rivers put it, “We looked at the score and I told him if it gets to 14 or 12 we’ll get you back in. Other than that the rest of the night off.”

It is not Wednesday night matchups with the lottery-bound Pistons in which Tucker’s impact will be felt the most. But the veteran will be counted on in the postseason when things matter most. His leadership, defense, and intensity go beyond the score sheet and this has not been lost within the Sixers’ locker room.