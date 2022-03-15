Prominent Analyst Throws Shade at Harden-Embiid Duo With Harsh Comparison

Monday night’s big-time showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets definitely delivered. The game pitted the league’s reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and this year’s current MVP favorite Joel Embiid against each other.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they came out on the losing end of a 114-110 affair. The two superstars put on a show of what they do best with Embiid dominating inside for 34 points and 9 rebounds, while Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The loss for the Sixers is just the second they’ve sustained with Harden on the floor. The team is now 41-26 and is currently in third place in the Eastern Conference. However, they are just a half-game in front of the Bulls and one game ahead of the Celtics.

Shaq and Kobe Comparisons

Ever since Harden’s debut he and Embiid have been compared by some to the legendary duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. While there are clear differences between Harden and Kobe, as well as Shaq and Embiid, it’s clear that some are just excited to see an elite guard and big man duo in the league again.

While the early play of Harden and Embiid together has been mostly impressive, people have still taken the chance to criticize in the two games that the Sixers have struggled.

Embiid and Harden remind of Shaq and Kobe… in 2004 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 15, 2022

For those that don’t remember 2004 was a tumultuous year for Shaq and Kobe. The Lakers lost to the Detroit Pistons in five games in the NBA Finals. After the season the Lakers traded Shaq to the Miami Heat when the relationship between him and Kobe was torn beyond repair.

The comparisons to Shaq and Kobe were always silly this early on for Embiid and Harden. The Lakers duo is highly regarded as one of the best duos in NBA history.

Embiid and Harden have only played eight games together so far and are off to a good start as the Sixers are 6-2 in those games. Time will tell if they can ever live up to the huge expectations that have been placed on them.

Local Product Steals the Show

While last night’s game pitted two MVP favorites against each other, it was a rookie that stole the show. The Nuggets Bones Hyland, who is originally from nearby Wilmington, Delaware, came up huge in crunch time.

BONES HYLAND IS THE REAL MVP pic.twitter.com/1QKWllkEmv — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 15, 2022

Bones Hyland hits the biggest 3-pointer on the biggest stage of his career, then Nikola Jokic drains the crazy-ass transition layup to take the #Nuggets from down 107-108 to up 112-108 and give them the lead for good over the #SixersOutsiders #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QKfcEqWNtC — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) March 15, 2022

Hyland made four threes over the game’s final 7:19, scoring 12 of the Nugget’s final 20 points. He finished the game with 21 points on what was an emotional homecoming for Hyland.

The firefighters and first responders that saved @BizzyBones11 and his brother’s life from a house fire in 2019 come out to support him in tonight’s game. They also came to present him with his own custom Wilmington Fire Department jacket. Such a special moment. pic.twitter.com/LfWEGqgPAF — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 14, 2022

Hyland lost his grandma and cousin, Maurice in the fire. To escape he had to jump from a second-floor window and tore his patella tendon when his knee slammed into the concrete. Hyland got emotional in the post-game press conference when he was asked about his connection to the firefighters that help save his life.

Hyland has been having a solid rookie campaign for the Nuggets, he’s been averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 36.7% from three. He’s been even better in March averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game and shooting a blistering 52.8% from three.

With the growth Hyland has shown this season it’s clear the Nuggets have plenty to be excited about with the rookie.