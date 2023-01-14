Sixers Linked to Potential 3-Team Trade for $75 Million Guard: Sources

It’s been a very odd season for the Philadelphia 76ers this year. Injuries to Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey have derailed their success a bit, but as things stand, the 76ers find themselves sitting at 25-16 on the year, which is good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

With how unlucky they’ve been with injuries this season, adding extra help at the trade deadline could be in their best interest. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, one potential target could be Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets.

“If Houston comes to its senses, it could happen,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “The Rockets want a high price for Eric Gordon. They want a first-rounder [with] no protections. They’re not getting that, probably not from anyone, and definitely not from Philly, which has no picks to offer anyway. If the Rockets want players or second-rounders, something could happen there. But again, you would have to give up some young guys, and Gordon has a pretty big contract [$19.5 million], so it is hard to see how the Sixers could match that without a third team getting involved.”

As noted, any deal that sees Gordon land in Philadelphia would likely have ton involve three teams, as the 76ers could struggle to match his contract. But just because it might be difficult doesn’t mean it would be impossible.

Here’s an example of a potential three-team deal:

76ers receive: Gordon, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes

Kings receive: Tobias Harris, Kenyon Martin Jr.

Rockets receive: Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Alex Len, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via SAC), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (via PHI), 2029 2nd-Round Pick (via PHI)

In a trade like this, the 76ers would get improved depth, the Kings would add Harris’ shooting and scoring, and the Rockets would add some picks and a top-notch defender in Thybulle.

Sixers Urged to Trade Matisse Thybulle for Kelly Olynyk

So far this season, Thybulle hasn’t been a huge part of Philadelphia’s regular rotation. In turn, many have thrown his name into trade rumors. And according to Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez, the Sixers should look to deal Thybulle to the Utah Jazz in exchange for big man Kelly Olynyk.

“Olynyk is by far the most expensive of these options in terms of dollars,” Aaronson said. “He’s at a number high enough that the Sixers would likely need to send back a package that includes not just Furkan Korkmaz as salary filler, but also Matisse Thybulle as someone who makes the money work and incentives Utah to make a deal.”

Easy as you like for the Matisse Thybulle jam 🔨 pic.twitter.com/AHg1F2lure — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 5, 2023

Sixers Likely to Trade Furkan Korkmaz or Jaden Springer

Thybulle isn’t the only Sixers player mentioned in trade rumors, however. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein and his newsletter, The Stein Line, Philadelphia could look to move Korkmaz or Jaden Springer in an attempt to shed salary.

“There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars,” Stein reported.