Sixers Fans Attempting to Manifest Trade for Former MVP

Philadelphia 76ers fans are a passionate and dedicated group when it comes to supporting their team. They have also been known to pull some outrageous stunts at times. Following recent news developments, Sixers fans are banding together in hopes of speaking a superstar trade into existence.

Kyrie Irving was one of the biggest stories in the NBA this past season, and the All-Star guard continues to find himself in headlines. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are at an impasse in contract discussions, and he could potentially consider hitting the open market. Currently, he has to decide on his $36.5 million player option for next year.

Amid all this hysteria came discussions about the Nets’ other star, Kevin Durant. With Irving’s future in Brooklyn in question, speculation arose if the former MVP could become dissatisfied and request a trade. Sixers fans quickly rushed to Twitter and began campaigning for Durant to make his way to Philly.

Hey @KDTrey5 if you want to win it all next year come to Sixers you're welcome here and no one can stop us tbh! — James King Harden (@KingHardenJr) June 20, 2022

I know a place where villains are welcome @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/jVnNj4ZFcQ — ً (@_itsnotmatt) June 20, 2022

Joel Embiid to Kevin Durant right now pic.twitter.com/5AWgfMPhIs — A (@aidan_34_powers) June 20, 2022

Putting Together a Package To Acquire Kevin Durant

Even if Kevin Durant requested a trade, acquiring him would be no small feat. At 33 years old, he is still able to perform at a high level. Durant played in 55 games this past season for the Nets and posted averages of 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and a career-high 6.4 APG.

On top of being one of the league’s top players, Durant is locked up under contract long-term. Next season will be the first year of a four-year, $194.2 million deal for the two-time Finals MVP. Putting all these factors into play, it will take a massive haul to pry Durant away from Brooklyn.

If Daryl Morey wanted to form a trade offer, it would have to start with Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle just to make the money work. From there, promising young players and draft capital will need to be added as sweeteners.

Kevin Durant Already Has Ties to Philly

There is no denying that half the NBA would be lining up to acquire Durant if he wanted the Nets to trade him. That being said, the Sixers have a lot to offer. First, there is the chance to build a dynasty alongside perennial MVP candidate Joel Embiid and former teammate James Harden. It’s also worth noting that Durant already has ties to the city of Philadelphia.

Like most stars, Durant is always eyeing ventures that will sustain him long after his playing days are over. Back in 2020, he decided to buy a 5% stake in the Philadelphia Union, the city’s Major League Soccer affiliate. In an interview with ESPN, Durant said the move “just made sense.”

“[The Union], they broke everything down, from what they wanted to do in the community, to the campus that they want to build in Chester, how they want to impact the youth leagues even more, and putting it all back in a community that is predominantly black,” Durant told ESPN. “It just made sense.”

Along with the opportunity to add more titles to his resume, Durant’s ties to the city could open the door for the Sixers if things were to implode in Brooklyn down the line.