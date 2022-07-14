Sixers Fans Weigh in on Latest Potential Star Trade

After weeks of debating trades for Kevin Durant, another star could be on the table for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Utah Jazz has made All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell available via trade following their blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves involving Rudy Gobert.

Mitchell, 25, is getting ready to enter the prime of his career and could be a key addition for a team looking to contend for a title. Last season for the Jazz, he averaged 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG. Similar to Durant, Mitchell is also under contract long-term. He is signed through the 2024-25 season and has a player option for 2025-26.

While he isn’t on the same tier as Durant, it will take a sizable offer to pry Mitchell away from Utah. If the Sixers wanted any chance of facilitating a deal, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey must be included.

Following this news, Sixers fans quickly rushed to social media to voice their opinions on the matter. They have made it clear the team should not part with its rising star to bring in Mitchell.

Me personally…I wouldn’t even think about trading Tyrese Maxey for Donovan Mitchell 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Josh (@Proc3ss_) July 14, 2022

This will inevitably be a talking point until something happens, so here’s how Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell compare for their careers across every shooting/scoring metric I look at: 2p%: Maxey

3p%: Maxey

eFG: Maxey

TS: Maxey

3p rate: Mitchell

FT rate: Mitchell

Usg: Mitchell — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) July 12, 2022

The Jazz would absolutely ask for Maxey in a Mitchell trade, and I don’t think I’d do it.#HereTheyCome #Sixers 🔵🔴 — RB (@RBPhillyTake) July 12, 2022

Between his expanding game and cost-friendly contract, Maxey is an extremely valuable piece for the Sixers. The 21-year-old burst on the scene last season after getting the opportunity to start full-time. In 75 games, he averaged 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG. On top of that, he has proven to be a perfect fit alongside James Harden in the backcourt.

Nick Wright Thinks Sixers Should Call About Mitchell

While the fans might not want to include Maxey in a trade for Mitchell, one national analyst thinks otherwise. During an episode of ‘First Things First,’ FS1’s Nick Wright explained why the Sixers should make the call to Utah.

“If I’m trading for Donovan, I need to be close and have a clear number one… Philly should make a phone call. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey for Donovan Mitchell. There’d be no picks. What you would be getting is Tyrese Maxey, that’s the young guy on a rookie contract who one day could be Donovan Mitchell,” said Wright.

Part of Wright’s statement is the main reason why Sixers fans are so reluctant to part with Maxey. Given his sky-high potential, they don’t want to see the young guard go after he just had a breakout season.

Bleacher Report Proposes Sixers/Jazz Mega-Deal

With the Jazz openly listening to offers for Mitchell now, Bleacher Reports Zach Buckley created the framework for a mega-deal between Utah and Philly. In this scenario, the Sixers send Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, and a future first-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for Donovan Mitchell and former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.

Yes, it would sting losing Maxey—and, to a lesser extent, the others—but think about the potential prize here. What’s the right way to defend an offense powered by Embiid, Harden and Mitchell? It’s a trick question with no correct answer. Add an instant-offense flamethrower like Clarkson to the second team, and Philly might have more firepower than any defense is equipped to handle.

Clarkson, 30, averaged 16 PPG and 2.5 APG last season off the bench for the Jazz. His microwave scoring ability would be a great fit next to a defensive-minded guard like De’Anthony for Doc Rivers’ second unit.