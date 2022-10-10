Sixers Final Roster Cut Made Clear After Receiving Zero Minutes in Preseason Matchup

The flurry of off-season additions made by the Philadelphia 76ers is a major reason for optimism for the upcoming season. However, it also left some tough decisions to make at the bottom of the roster. The win-now intentions of the team made some of the younger players more expendable and this has become the unfortunate reality for these players. The Sixers began clearing up their final 15-man roster by releasing Trevelin Queen, however, they must still release one more full-time player. Following the preseason victory over the Cavaliers, it seems clear that Charles Bassey is destined to be this final cut.

Shout out to the time Charles Bassey held MVP Nikola Jokic to 4 points on 15.8 possessions (0/2 from the field) last season CANNOT WAIT to see his development in the Summer League starting tonight #Sixers #CharlesBassey #HereTheyCome #SummerSixers #SummerLeague pic.twitter.com/Gxp2NedGHc — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) July 5, 2022

Bassey Gets Zero Minutes

The Sixers cruised to their third consecutive preseason win during their 113-97 victory over Cleveland. It was announced before the game that Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell would each be missing the game. Embiid was simply resting while Harrell has been dealing with a right intercostal injury and is listed as day-to-day.

The absence of the two big men seemed to pave the way for Bassey to receive big-man minutes and get a final chance to prove his NBA worth. Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, this did not come to fruition. Doc Rivers elected to play a small-ball lineup to start the game with P.J. Tucker filling the starting center role.

Sixers starters: Harden

Harris

Tucker

Melton

Maxey Out: Embiid, Harrell (right-sided intercostal strain) — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 10, 2022

Paul Reed was one of the first substitutions made and brought his usual madness to the court. Reed added four points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks during his 18 minutes on the court. The biggest indication of the Sixers’ lack of belief in Bassey was when Michael Foster Jr. was then subbed into the game to play the final 8:45 of play. Foster Jr. is currently on an Exhibit 10 deal and is expected to spend the season with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Bassey remained on the bench and did not receive any minutes.

Sixers 2022-23 Roster

When looking at the Sixers roster, it is difficult not to be excited about the newfound depth. Maxey, Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, and Jaden Springer are set to take up the guard slots. Embiid, Harrell, Reed, and Tucker will soak up the big man minutes. Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr, and Georges Niang will all also rotate in. Julian Champagnie and Charlie Brown Jr. are set to occupy the two-way slots and will not count against the 15-man roster.

This means the roster total is set a 14 with Isaiah Joe seeming to be in line for the final spot. The competition seemed to be between Joe and Bassey, but the newfound depth behind Embiid may have steered the Sixers toward this decision. While the official announcement will likely occur in the coming days, it is tough to imagine another outcome considering how the minutes were spread out. Rivers emptied the bench at the conclusion of the game to give the young players a chance, but Bassey did not find himself in this rotation.

Charles Bassey’s timing on these blocks is textbook. Even got Michael Foster Jr. on the second one. pic.twitter.com/Z4L98fLyrk — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) January 30, 2022

There still is a bright future for the Western Kentucky product. Bassey has an NBA frame and an intriguing play style which he has made use of in his limited opportunities. Expect another team to scoop him up and give him a better chance moving forward. The Sixers’ win-now intentions have limited their ability to develop young players and Bassey looks to be finding himself getting the short end of this stick.