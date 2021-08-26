New Sixers Forward Enters Raging Ben Simmons’ Debate

Georges Niang spent the past four seasons playing alongside Rudy Gobert in Utah, the main nemesis of Ben Simmons in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Now the floor-stretcher with the sweet stroke is Simmons’ teammate on the Philadelphia 76ers and he wasted no time in defending the starting point guard.

Niang inked a two-year, $6.7 million to join the Sixers this offseason. His role will be to come off the bench and knock down corner jumpers while helping contest shots defensively in the lane. But his first order of business was to make sure everyone knows how important Simmons is to Philly’s success. It sounded like he was one of the reasons why he left the Jazz.

Niang made the following comments during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio:

The kid’s an All-Star. Obviously, you’re saying it takes a certain guy to fit in Philly, but I think he’s a piece of the puzzle that helps you get to that point, like I said, that puts you over the top to win a championship. I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but like I said, I’m a huge fan of him and I’m a huge fan of his abilities. I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but they don’t pay me enough to make those decisions.

"The kid is an all-star" 🔊#76ers Forward @GeorgesNiang20 tells @EvCoRadio & @LegsESPN why Ben Simmons can still help Philadelphia win a title next season #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/BnAcGL5GWw — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 24, 2021

Veteran Shooter, Floor Spacer at Forward Spot

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had been pressing hard for a big man who could space the floor and shoot the lights out. And Sixers president Daryl Morey finally rewarded his patience by signing Niang on Aug. 6.

He averaged 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game last season. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in all 72 games (10 starts) and shot 42.5% from three-point range (124-of-292) and 43.7% from the field (177-of-405). He was the only player last season to appear in at least 70 games while shooting at least 40% from both the field and three-point range.

“Georges is a talented player who can stretch the floor and he immediately bolsters our frontcourt depth,” Morey said. “He has shot over 40-percent from three for his career and has steadily improved his overall game each season he’s been in the NBA. We’re excited to welcome him to Philadelphia.”





Another Damian Lillard Trade Update

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been the subject of every conceivable trade rumor this offseason, half of them sending him to Philly. The majority of reports were mere guesses at Lillard’s intentions – including one from a good friend and teammate, CJ McCollum – but not from the man himself. Well, the 31-year-old Olympian finally addressed the speculation.

Lillard told fans that “I’m not leaving PDX not right now at least” during a live Instagram chat on Wednesday. His choice of words is interesting to say the least (not right now?) so draw your own conclusions. For now, Simmons remains in a Sixers uniform with a month left until training camp.