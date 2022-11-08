Sixers Sharpshooter Chided After Career-Matching Performance

With Joel Embiid finally back in the Philadelphia 76ers starting five, the stage was set for theatrics at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid was terrific in his first game back from the flu, but it was another player who stole the show. Georges Niang knocked down 7 three-pointers and finished with 21 points during Monday night’s 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Niang went 7-of-11 from deep to match a career high, a dominant performance that Tobias Harris reminded everyone about in his post-game press conference. Niang couldn’t miss, not when the Suns were so focused on doubling and tripling Embiid. They left the Sixers veteran sharpshooter wide open from the wing and he made them pay all night.

Tobias Harris on Embiid's return: "Man, forget Joel. It's about Georges Niang!" — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) November 8, 2022

Was he surprised? A little bit, especially when he got cooking in the fourth quarter and hit four deep triples to stop a Phoenix run.

“You gotta do something with Joel, so not really,” Niang said. “But after I made a couple I was a little … a little surprised I was getting that many clean looks. But their gameplan was to slow down Joel so I had to make shots or else I’m probably not going to be out there.”

Niang also caught the ire of head coach Doc Rivers when he launched a 26-footer with 52.4 seconds left and Philadelphia leading 100-86. He was trying to sneak in a new personal best, but Rivers chided him for taking the extra shot. Perhaps karma played a factor as Niang’s attempt barely hit iron.

“Did you see? I almost got in trouble for doing that,” Niang said. “I threw it up enough where I thought I could pinch one off, but Doc obviously let me know that wasn’t cool.”

Georges Niang said he really wanted to hit an 8th three-pointer, tried to “pinch one out” but Doc Rivers didn’t like it. All in good fun, of course. #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/FFKPteHB0S — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 8, 2022

Niang Drops NSFW Message, Feeds Off Crowd

Niang was feeling the electricity in the building after hitting his seventh triple to push the Sixers lead to 91-82 with 5:52 left in the fourth. The Suns immediately called timeout after his bucket swished through the bottom of the net. The man dubbed the Minivan waved his arms and extolled the home crowd while mouthing some NSFW words. Yes, you could say he was a tad excited.

“The Philly fans are second to none,” Niang said. “Obviously I’m sure there is a clip of what I was saying, hopefully, no kids are watching. You know, you just get excited, that’s pure emotion. Our fans are amazing, they put a lot of time and effort into cheering us on, with the passion that they have. So that was kind of the passion I had in that moment.”

This man is feeling it tonight! 21 points for Georges Niang who is 1 triple away from matching his career high. #Sixers #HereTheyCome #Suns pic.twitter.com/N2mOTHWaqP — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 8, 2022

He later joked about his process for trash-talking during games.

“I’m a pretty talkative person but most of the time I’m trying to catch my breath,” Niang said, “so I usually do it after I make a shot.”

Sixers Improve to 5-6, Recover from 2 Straight Losses

The most important thing for the Sixers was getting back in the win column, something they hadn’t done since October 31 in Washington. Philadelphia had been riding a tough 2-game losing streak but — as Joel Embiid pointed out — the city was a little distracted by a certain baseball team last week, so maybe no one noticed. Those games didn’t count.

Joel Embiid in a joking mood tonight: “I mean, tonight our season started tonight. The Phillies are done. I enjoyed watching them, so our season started tonight. The other games don't count." #Sixers #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 8, 2022

Jokes aside, Niang and Company were sure glad to score a victory in front of the home crowd. And it came against a good Suns squad who are tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference at 7-3, plus a team two seasons removed from an NBA Finals appearance.

“That was huge. This is a really good Pheonix team,” Niang said. “Obviously they have championship DNA over there so to be able to take advantage and beat them was something that we were looking to do after losing a couple. Overall, like I said, the ball was moving and guys were having each other’s backs on the defensive end, so that’s what we have to be throughout this year to be successful.”