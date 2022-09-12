Sixers Forward Calls Out Young Star Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of an important offseason. After being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last year by the Miami Heat, they will be hoping to make it all the way next season. However, as they get set to begin their quest, another sports season is fully underway.

While basketball doesn’t start up for another month, football is back in session. The NFL just kicked off this weekend and college football has been running steadily for a couple of weeks now. And while the Sixers are focused on getting ready for next year, they’re still fans of football, too.

Young star Tyrese Maxey tweeted about Alabama and the University of Tennessee. He said that the two squads should be playing “every other year.” His teammate, forward Georges Niang, quickly called him out on Twitter, asking him which team he’d take in the potential bout.

“Who u got bama or ut?,” Niang tweeted out on September 10.

Who u got bama or ut? https://t.co/2QfuCo8u2P — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 10, 2022

Maxey responded to his teammate swiftly, hinting at the fact that he’d choose the Crimson Tide over the Volunteers.

“🐘👀,” Maxey tweeted. The elephant is Alabama’s mascot, so the Sixers guard made it fairly clear which team he would be supporting if the two football squads faced off.

But Niang’s college football commentary didn’t end there.

Niang Sounds Off on Iowa State

The 29-year-old forward played his college ball for the Iowa State Cyclones, who just so happened to be playing a huge college football game this past weekend. They took on the rival Iowa Hawkeyes and managed to beat them 10-7.

After the game, however, Niang taunted the opposing Cyclones. He and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who also attended Iowa State, called out Cyclones fans, mocking them for always making excuses.

“What you think the excuse gon be today? @GeorgesNiang20,” Haliburton tweeted.

What you think the excuse gon be today? @GeorgesNiang20 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) September 10, 2022

Niang made sure to respond, doing his part to poke fun at Iowa fans.

“The rain? We are a wrestling school? Who has more wins in the overall series? IDC TODAY YOU LOST,” Niang tweeted.

The rain? We are a wrestling school? Who has more wins in the overall series? IDC TODAY YOU LOST https://t.co/ubvMDYDXXj — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 10, 2022

The Sixers forward even took the time to respond to a college football fan on Twitter. They hinted that Iowa State didn’t deserve to win the game. Needless to say, Niang didn’t take that criticism sitting down.

“If that’s what makes you sleep at night! But in the mean time hold this,” he tweeted, adding a GIF of a person handing out Ls.

If that’s what makes you sleep at night! But in the mean time hold this https://t.co/939734BwHI pic.twitter.com/JSZ2k4kiqo — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 11, 2022

Football isn’t the only thing Niang has been tweeting about this summer, though. He also took time to back up his teammate Furkan Korkmaz.

Niang Defends Kormaz After Fight

While playing with the Turkish national team at EuroBasket, Korkmaz got into an altercation with a Georgian player during a game. After the contest, he was reportedly jumped by three players, according to reporter İsmail Şenol.

Furkan Korkmaz diskalifiye edilince, kondisyonerimiz Eren Hangün ile soyunma odasına doğru yürüyor. O esnada Bitadze, Shengelia ve Sanadze üçlüsü, bir güvenlik görevlisi ile Furkan ve Eren’e saldırıyor. Eren dört kişiye karşı Furkan’ı savunmaya çalışırken kavga büyüyor. — İsmail Şenol (@ismailsenol) September 4, 2022

After the incident, Korkmaz tweeted out the three Turkish flag emojis on Twitter. Niang quote-tweeted that message, asking his teammate if he needed any help.

“Yo you good you need back up over there?,” Niang tweeted.

Yo you good you need back up over there? https://t.co/YHMdCalOaA — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 5, 2022

So, as Niang is preparing for the season, he’s also taking the time to maintain his presence on Twitter.