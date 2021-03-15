Gregg Popovich Praises Sixers’ Ben Simmons, Promptly Gets Beaten By Him

Since the first time he took the court for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, the incredibly unique nature of Ben Simmons’ skill set has been apparent to anyone actually paying attention. Nevertheless, there is a contingent of hoops fans that continue to dwell on the handful of things that he doesn’t do well.

Namely, his inability to keep opposing defenses honest as a jump-shooter continues to be a topic of discussion.

Ahead of his team’s road bout with the 76ers on Sunday, though, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich rebuffed the notion that Simmons’ lack of a jumper is holding him back in any way.

“It would enhance his game, obviously. That can’t be argued with,” said Popovich. “But all of his physical skills, basketball skills, the way he understands the game, as unselfish as he is — he’s so elite already, who gives a damn if he can’t shoot?”

It was a big-time compliment from one of the best basketball minds the NBA has ever seen. So, how did Simmons repay the multi-time title-winning coach for hyping up his game?

By taking Popovich’s Spurs out behind the woodshed.

Ben Simmons’ Big Return

Playing for the first time since the Sixers’ March 3 win over the Utah Jazz just before the All-Star break, Simmons did what he has done all season long during his big return against the Spurs.

He set the tone for his team en route to another victory.

Ben Simmons had to flex after his dunk 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ux19esRO67 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2021

In 26 minutes of play, Simmons knocked down six of his nine shot attempts, scoring 14 points for Philly and adding a game-high nine assists, four rebounds and a steal. Along the way, he helped the Sixers — who were without injured big man Joel Embiid — to a 134-99 win.

His ability to collapse the defense and find his teammates for open looks was a key component in Philly’s big night from behind the arc. The Sixers logged one of their best three-point shooting efforts of the season, making 15 of their 29 attempts from deep.

Although fans and pundits alike have clamored for the team to bolster its outside attack, Sixers coach Doc Rivers continues to favor shot quality over shot volume. Thanks in large part to Simmons’ gravity and vision, that is exactly what he got on Sunday.

Game Notes

As has been the trend recently, Philly benefited from a show-out effort from its bench. With Furkan Korkmaz leading the way — hitting five of seven shots and scoring 16 points — the Sixers’ second-unit scored 50-plus points once again. Over their last five games, Sixers reserves have averaged nearly 54 points per contest.

Matisse Thybulle has been super-effective on both sides of the floor. Against the Spurs, he hit all four of his shot attempts (including two triples), scoring 10 points and adding three steals. He now has 13 steals over his last four games.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry paced the scoring effort with 23 and 21, respectively.

Rookie guard Isaiah Joe and two-way forward Paul Reed both saw limited action after rejoining the team following their G League Finals run.

Up Next

The Sixers will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the New York Knicks. With RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley combining for 79 points, the Knicks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-97 on Saturday.