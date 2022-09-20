The Hurdle Sixers Face in Acquiring Key Suns Rotation Player

As the NBA season rapidly approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers have begun putting the final touches on their roster. Daryl Morey and the team proved they were not done making improvements by adding Montrezl Harrell just last week. The team has also emerged as a potential suitor for Jae Crowder after rumors surfaced of his availability. With the Suns strapped against the salary cap, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that Phoenix has been active in exploring trade routes for the veteran. He dove into this on NBA Today which can be seen in the Tweet below.

The Suns are in trade negotiations right now, mainly centered around Jae Crowder, per @WindhorstESPN. Bojan Bogdanovic is a potential target to monitor. Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. pic.twitter.com/g23IoiqfWw — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 19, 2022

Considering the Sixers’ needs and the types of players they have targeted this offseason, Crowder would be a near-perfect final addition. However, it may be a more difficult route than many have hoped to add the veteran.

Why Jae Crowder to the Sixers Makes Sense

There was a major discussion about the Sixers’ need for toughness following the fifth consecutive postseason in which they have failed to advance past the second round. Joel Embiid publically stated how the team lacked this and it served as a call to action to Daryl Morey as he hoped to appease his star and improve the team’s chance of winning.

The roster has already come a long way in improving its toughness this offseason. The Sixers made a splash by signing PJ Tucker in free agency. They also added De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, and seemingly put the icing on the cake by signing Harrell last week. Jae Crowder absolutely fits the “dog mentality,” the team has been in search of and would be another capable postseason rotation piece.

Crowder is also a terrific on-court fit for the Sixers. He is a willing three-point shooter who shot 36.2% on 4.6 catch-and-shoot three-pointers per game last year. This also is considered a down year for the 32-year-old. He is just two seasons removed from connecting on 44.5% of his three-point attempts on a Miami Heat team in which he played a major role. He also ranks highly in many of the advanced defensive metrics and is capable of guarding multiple positions. While some argue Crowder would be repetitive with Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker on the team, the Sixers would now have depth at a position they have desperately lacked for several years.

Why Jae Crowder to the Sixers Doesn’t Make Sense

Jae Crowder is entering the final year of his contract and will be due $10.2 million for the season per Spotrac. Due to the NBA’s stringent trade rules, they must keep this offer in mind when making offers. In order for the trade to go through the Sixers must send out a minimum of $8,067,090 in salary. This is not a major concern for the Sixers who currently have 17 rostered players for 15 roster slots. Packaging Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and a young player is a clean route to this number.

However, given the state of the NBA trade market and that none of these players are likely to move the meter greatly for the Suns, a first-round pick could be requested. The Sixers are unable to trade one of these in 2029 due to several already being traded away and the Stepien rule which states first-round picks cannot be traded in consecutive years.

While the Sixers are certainly in win-now mode, it is fair to question if pouring nearly all remaining assets for a 32-year-old on an expiring deal would be the right decision. Windhorst also mentioned the Suns’ desire for win-now players in the return for the deal which could be an issue. Jae Crowder would be a terrific addition to this Sixers roster. However, both teams’ desire for win-now players and Philadelphia’s lack of assets may make it a difficult process to complete.