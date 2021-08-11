‘Internally Divided’: Sixers-Warriors Trade Faces Sticking Point

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent Ben Simmons words of encouragement on his 25th birthday. Some took the supportive outreach to mean Green was recruiting the Sixers’ three-time All-Star to the West Coast.

Maybe he was or perhaps Green was just being being nice to someone who has walked in those same pressure-filled high tops before. Either way, Simmons remains on the Philly roster as summer league play heats up in Las Vegas.

There are reports swirling out there that Simmons has cut off communication with the Sixers’ organization. Unproven. Especially after Tyrese Maxey revealed he has been getting defensive advice from Simmons all summer. Still, the rumor mill continues to churn.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Stephen A. Smith suggested the Warriors are interested in acquiring Simmons, but the franchise is “internally divided” over whether Green and Simmons would fit together in Golden State. That’s an interesting wrinkle considering the alleged Instagram “bro-mance” between those two players, right?

Lowe: I think the Warriors internally are divided on the potential fit of Simmons with Draymond Green. Do you agree? Smith: I’ve been told they are. They are divided. Lowe: And I get why, right. Draymond doesn’t really shoot anymore. Ben doesn’t shoot — I mean, Ben doesn’t even dunk in Game 7 when he’s got an open dunk.

Sixers’ Previous Offer Considered ‘Joke’

One trade package floated prior to the NBA draft was deemed a “joke” by those in and around the Warriors’ organization. The Sixers (via reports) were asking for James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, plus two 2021 first-rounders in exchange for Simmons.

The 76ers, leading up to the July 29 NBA draft, offered Simmons to the Warriors. And their asking price was as absurd as reported: James Wiseman, Wiggins, both 2021 lottery picks and two future firsts going east for Simmons. That was Philly team president Daryl Morey’s idea of a joke, and the Warriors recognized it as that.

Yikes. But their thesis was the Warriors should consider trading for Simmons and counter with a more reasonable offer. His play-making ability – in tandem with sharpshooters Steph Curry and Klay Thompson – is too tempting to ignore.

Morey Committed to Simmons?

It’s important to go back and revisit Morey’s end-of-season comments when he (vaguely) addressed the Simmons’ trade rumors.

“We’re committed to this group. Look, this is a really good group that played at a very high level,” Morey said after the Sixers’ second-round playoff exit. “Obviously part of my job is to self-reflect, read what others are writing because you can learn from that, and a lot of what I’m reading I frankly don’t understand.”

Morey spoke about keeping the current roster intact, but a lot has changed since June 22. The relationship might be unsalvageable. Stay tuned.