Jaden Springer Issues Strong Statement on Trae Young After Sixers Win vs. Hawks

Jaden Springer got his first extended look with the Philadelphia 76ers when they took on the Atlanta Hawks on April 7. With the Sixers resting their guys like Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, among others, Springer was tasked with going up against Hawks star Trae Young.

After the Sixers came away with the victory, Springer talked about what it was like to go against an all-star guard like Young.

“It was fun. That was my first time really competing against one of the top guards in this league,” Springer told reporters, per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated. “I had fun doing that. Hopefully, I get more chances like that going forward.”

Springer also talked about expectations going in seeing how he played in 34 minutes of action – the most Springer has ever played for the Sixers since joining them in 2021.

“Going into the game, I didn’t know what to expect,” Springer said. “I just knew I was gonna try and go out there, go hard, and compete. The results came out well, like I wanted them to, and we got the dub. That’s all that really matters.”

Doc Rivers Praises Jaden Springer After Win vs. Hawks

Following the Sixers victory over the Hawks, head coach Doc Rivers praised Springer for his performance, expressing how proud he was of the Sixers’ former first-rounder.

“He was great,” Rivers said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “He was great defensively. He stayed within his role, right? He did little things. We ran a play down the stretch, that last play, for him to slip to get to the bucket, and that’s why the guys on the bench went nuts because we ran a play for the rook (Springer, who is in his second season) and he executed it. He did a couple of things like that all game so I was really proud of him.”

Rivers singled out Springer’s efforts on both ends of the floor and what that does for his confidence.

“I love that he pulled up twice for the 3 with confidence, because that’s his next step,” Rivers said. “Defensively, and I’m just gonna keep saying it, he’s an NBA defender. He makes plays, he rebounds the ball, he does a lot of little things.”

Rivers went into further detail regarding Springer’s nose for the ball.

“That was big, and the offensive rebound, too,” Rivers said. “He’s this kid and I keep saying it, he knows the ball—there’s certain people wherever the ball is that he’s at, you know, same thing in football. There’s certain people to get to the ball. He gets to the ball and that was great.

Doc Rivers Says Jaden Springer Could Be Elite NBA Defender

Before the Sixers played the Miami Heat on April 6, Rivers made a bold proclamation on Springer’s defensive abilities.

Per Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez, Rivers said that he never guarantees things, but he would be shocked if Springer does not turn into an elite NBA defensive player while adding, “That’s how high I am on him.”

Doc Rivers says he never guarantees things, but would be shocked if Jaden Springer does not turn into an elite NBA defensive player. "That's how high I am on him." — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) April 6, 2023

Springer made a good case to play more minutes next season against the Hawks, putting up 19 points on eight-for-13 shooting from the field.