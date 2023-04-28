Jalen McDaniels Sounds Off on Future With Sixers After Playoff Debut

Jalen McDaniels saw his first NBA playoff action when the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. McDaniels will be an unrestricted free agent, so playing well in the playoffs will make him look good to potential suitors who could be interested in him this offseason.

While talking with Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer, McDaniels talked about his future with the Sixers.

McDaniels told Mizell that he “can grow into (his) game,” in a winning environment like the Sixers. However, as Mizell put it, McDaniels “is also expected to have suitors on the open market willing to give him a notable raise.”

“It just all depends on what [the Sixers] see from me,” McDaniels told Mizell, “and what I see for myself.”

McDaniels explained to Mizell how his play will make him look good for potential suitors this coming offseason.

“That shows I can play at the highest level,” McDaniels told Mizell, “that I can compete with the best guys. I can stop them. I can get to my spots [on offense and] make plays. … If you play the right way, which I feel I always do, you’re going to stand out in some type of way. Someone’s going to want you, just because you play the right way…

“Now, I’m on a playoff team. Now I can showcase my game in front of everybody that’s watching. Now everybody can see what’s up.”

Georges Niang Praised Jalen McDaniels

Georges Niang singled out McDaniels for how well he’s played in his first playoff go-round.

“I think Jalen has been spectacular,” Niang told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “To be tossed into a group that is in a win-now mode after being in Charlotte, no offense to them, and having (to) devour the details every single day focusing on the winning habits. Not saying that he didn’t have any already, but as a team, every little thing that we do is focused towards winning and winning a championship.”

Niang specified where McDaniels has really helped the Sixers, and why they needed someone like him.

“He’s done just a great job of coming in and using his size and using his ability to defend and finish at the rim to really propel us over the top,” Niang said. “That was something that we had been missing. Someone that can play on both ends of the floor, and he’s been spectacular.”

In their first-round series against the Nets, McDaniels averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

Sixers Predicted to Keep James Harden

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted that James Harden will decide to stay with the Sixers past this season because of the differing situations between them and the team that is rumored to be Harden’s other top suitor this summer: the Houston Rockets.

“Outside of Harden’s history with the Houston Rockets, it’s hard to tell what would interest him (or the team, for that matter) in a reunion. Harden, who turns 34 in August, is clinging to whatever is left of his prime, while the rebuilding Rockets haven’t even started their ascension.

“Prediction: Harden re-signs with the 76ers.”