Sixers’ James Harden Breaks Silence on Possible Rockets Return

In an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, James Harden delved into his time as a high-usage player with the Houston Rockets. Harden admitted that he misses those days with the Rockets, and he believes he could still do as much with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has bigger priorities at this stage in his career.

“I would love that, but not as much — if that makes sense,” Harden told Goodwill. “In Houston, I was doing that every single night. It was expected. It’s a lot of times, I feel like I can have that same impact on games. But you see the bigger picture. I’m just focused on one thing, man. That’s all that matters.”

While Harden then detailed what that one thing is, he also made it clear that he wants something that the Rockets could no longer deliver to him.

“I wanted to have the chance to win at the highest level. Once I figured we weren’t gonna be able to do that in Houston, I tried to put myself in a situation to win at the highest level,” Harden told Goodwill. “The ultimate goal for me is a championship.”

Harden’s desire to win a championship is, by extension, admitting that he does not want to play for the Rockets again since they have been one of the league’s worst teams since trading him in 2021.

Harden Considering Return to Houston

On Christmas Day 2022, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden was interested in returning to the Rockets should he not agree to a new deal with the 76ers.

ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: https://t.co/ZqJGIL1ZeP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2022

Wojnarowski detailed that Harden and his camp had been considering it over the last few months.

“All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN.

“Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago.”

Wojnarowski also detailed why Harden is drawn to returning to the Rockets.

“Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle, and family there, sources said. After what would become relatively brief stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, a move back to a rebuilding Rockets franchise would effectively represent comfort and familiarity over an immediate championship pursuit.”

Harden made it clear in his interview with Goodwill that he wants to win a championship, so going back to the Rockets while they are currently rebuilding does not make much sense if that’s the case.

Harden Sounds Off on Credit

While talking to Ky Carlin of SixersWire, Harden made it clear that he doesn’t care what kind of credit he gets scoring-wise.

“I don’t need the credit,” Harden told Carlin. “I don’t really care. I guess people give credit to who they want to give credit to. You know what I mean? Like, they pick and choose who they want to give credit to.”

Harden then said that he cares most about what he can control on the court.

“If I was to sit there and feel some type of way that I wasn’t getting any credit, I wouldn’t be doing a million other things that I’m supposed to be doing,” Harden said. “I focus on what I can control. I go out there and do my job and try to be the best James Harden I can be.”