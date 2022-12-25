Sixers Star James Harden Breaks Silence on Potential Rockets Reunion

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on fire lately. They’ve won eight games in a row, including a big-time victory on Christmas Day against the New York Knicks. But unfortunately for them, the good times were interrupted by an odd announcement on Christmas.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, if he decides to leave Philadelphia at the end of the year, James Harden is considering a return to the Houston Rockets. However, when asked about the report, Harden diverted everyone’s focus back to the 76ers.

“I’m here,” he told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We’re playing very well and I don’t know where that report came from, but I’m excited to be here and we’re playing very well. We’re continuing to get better.”

Harden on the Rockets reunion rumors. pic.twitter.com/bJdRZ3kSqX — RC (@RocketsCulture) December 25, 2022

Harden joined the Sixers last season via trade, with Philadelphia sending Ben Simmons back to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange. However, just a few months into his first full season with the 76ers, there are already rumblings of his potential departure. However, some have speculated that the rumors could simply be Harden’s way of improving his contract negotiation leverage.

The All-Star guard has played well for the Sixers this year, despite dealing with some injuries. Harden has appeared in 18 of the team’s 32 games this year and is playing 38.1 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game on 42.9% shooting from the floor and 37.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Dwane Casey Praises James Harden’s Play

Trade rumblings aside, Harden has been having a super impactful season for the Sixers. Alongside Embiid, he’s been able to hone in on his playmaking rather than just his scoring, which was his main job in Houston.

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey recently praised Harden’s passing and how well he’s adapted to the situation in Philadelphia.

“I’ll tell you what, James has done a great job of going and being different of what he was in Houston,” Casey told reporters prior to tip-off on Wednesday night. “From being the primary scorer, he has really adapted, him and Joel have a little rhythm going with each other, understanding where Joel wants the ball and getting it to him at the right time with the pocket pass – at the free throw line, iso, ready to play off of him, which is something different that Harden, that James has done from earlier in his career.”

Dwane Casey talks about the metamorphosis of James Harden in his new role as the facilitator: “He’s sacrificing for the betterment of the team.” #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/HxQwOPB7Io — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 21, 2022

Tobias Harris Could Be Trade Centerpiece for 76ers

With Embiid and Harden leading the way, the Sixers employ one of the most impressive duos in the league. Throw in Tyrese Maxey, and Philadelphia should be competing for a championship. But despite their top-notch core, there’s still room for improvement.

They could be players at this year’s trade deadline, and according to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer, any big-time move the 76ers make would “almost certainly” be centered around Tobias Harris.

“Any splashy move would almost certainly feature Harris as the centerpiece, given his hefty $37.6 million salary, willingness to adapt to the personnel around him and production during the array of early season injuries,” Mizell wrote. “He entered Thursday averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 42.2% on 5.4 three-point attempts per game. But his contact might be easier to move next season, when it is an expiring deal.