Sixers Facing ‘Cause for Concern’ After James Harden’s Game 1 Performance

Michael Pina of The Ringer praised James Harden‘s performance in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets, but he believes there were aspects of Harden’s performance that breed some cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers.

“For someone whose health was a question mark entering the postseason’s opening weekend, Harden looked fine in Game 1,” Pina said. “But after watching the entire performance unfold, there’s still some cause for concern. Item no. 1 is pretty much every shot Harden took inside the arc, be it in transition or off a blowby in the half-court. He drew zero shooting fouls and finished 1-for-8 in the paint. None of it was pretty.”

Pina added that Harden’s defense could also be an issue, especially if the Nets have him cover Mikal Bridges on that end.

“Afterward, he said he felt good, pointing out that he played 13 straight minutes…without any physical issue. That’s good. Less so was his defense. If there’s one adjustment Brooklyn needs to make in Game 2, it’s to force Harden to guard Mikal Bridges way more than he did in Game 1.”

Pina questioned how Harden will fare against teams who plan to exploit his defensive issues, which could be made worse if Harden’s shot isn’t falling.

“Harden was good in Game 1, but that type of performance won’t cut it against more disciplined teams that are intent on poking at his defensive weaknesses, demanding he score over size around the basket. When those tough pull-up 3s aren’t falling, how else can he be a star?”

Joel Embiid Wants James Harden to Stay Aggressive

Joel Embiid praised Harden’s performance during his postgame, but he implored his co-star to be aggressive when he’s on the floor because of the impact he has when he plays.

“Like I said, he’s the best playmaker in the league by far,” Embiid said. “But we don’t want him — I certainly don’t want him — to fall in love with just that. We need him to be aggressive. He was today. Just attacking. By him attacking, he collapses the defense and creates open shots for everybody, or (Paul Reed), playing in the dunker for easy drop-off passes. The key is not just being a playmaker but being aggressive, going downhill, and creating for himself and everyone else.”

Georges Niang Says James Harden Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

Sixers sharpshooter Georges Niang believes Harden does not get the credit he deserves despite what he’s accomplished.

“I think James just doesn’t get enough credit for how much winning means to him,” Niang said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Obviously, he’s had a ton of personal accolades and since he’s been here, it’s just been solely bought in on what can I do to get this team over the hump and to win. From taking a pay cut to not scoring as much.”

Niang praised Harden for embracing his role as a playmaker to help the Sixers win.

“When you have a guy that went from having the scoring title to be like, ‘Okay, I can really pass and get everybody else involved to help the team’, when you have an unselfish guy do that and do whatever it takes to win, I think it’s no surprise that he’s tried to build that relationship with everybody because he knows that’s what’s gonna help get us over the top.”