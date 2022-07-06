NBA Insider Reveals ‘Likely’ Contract Terms for Sixers Star James Harden

It’s not a question of if James Harden will sign a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Beard has every intention of returning, just look at the visual evidence. The raging debate right now is what are the terms of his new deal.

Harden declined his player option for $47.4 million in a widely applauded move. He appears to ready to take less money to help the Sixers build the roster. But how much of a discount is he taking? According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Harden could agree to a two-year contract worth somewhere between $30-37 million per year.

“James Harden is going back to Philadelphia. There’s no question about that,” Charania told the Pat McAfee Show. “The question is terms, you know my sense has been somewhere likely in the $30 million range, whether that’s 37, 38; less than that, 30, 31, somewhere in the 30s, but the first numerical value will be a 3 so we’ll see what comes after that. Likely a two-year type of a deal. You put yourself in a situation where he could end up a free agent next summer and that gives him a chance to get back into the market.”

The last part of Charania’s update is significant. Harden could decide to negotiate a two-year deal with a player option built into it for the 2023-24 season. They would put the power back in his hands to decide his future should things not go according to plan this season. It’s an interesting new wrinkle.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Kyrie Irving Not Heading to Philly: Report

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer shot down new rumors of the Sixers showing interest in Kyrie Irving. It sounds like the seven-time All-Star may just be using Philly as leverage in a deal that sends him to the Los Angeles Lakers in a two-team swap.

According to Fischer, Irving’s fate remains connected to Kevin Durant.

While the Mavericks and Sixers have been discussed as theoretical destinations for Irving, league sources contacted by B/R have strongly discounted Dallas and Philadelphia’s interest in the All-Star guard … The Lakers are the one team with an obvious desire to poach Irving from Brooklyn, but there is plenty of skepticism around the NBA that L.A. can acquire Irving in a direct two-team swap with the Nets.

I’m told despite reports, the Sixers are not pursuing Kyrie Irving I’m told there were discussions internally about Kyrie and other players, but the Sixers never entered into actual talks with Brooklyn As far as Kevin Durant, remember he has a big say in where he will wind up pic.twitter.com/Hnkt7ES2dW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 3, 2022

Paul Reed Shines in Summer League Play

Meanwhile, the Sixers tipped off play in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday night. The team fell 103-99 to the Memphis Grizzlies but the final score took a backseat to the strong play of Paul Reed. The former G League MVP dropped 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a dominating performance.

Paul Reed dropped 20 PTS and snatched 15 boards in Game 1 of the Salt Lake City Summer League for the @sixers! 20 PTS | 15 REB | 4 STL pic.twitter.com/NlAd1vxQSr — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2022

He started at forward, allowing Charles Bassey to man the center spot, in what could be a preview of how the Sixers intend to use Reed. The 6-foot-9, 220-pounder has potential to play alongside Joel Embiid in certain lineups. Reed will participate in two more summer league games in Utah – July 6 vs. Jazz, July 7 vs. Thunder – but he won’t play in Las Vegas. He will travel with the team and support his teammates, though.