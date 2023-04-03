James Harden’s Future With Sixers Hinges on Major Roadblock

The Philadelphia 76ers could have their hands full this offseason with James Harden‘s upcoming free agency this summer. Dan Favale of Bleacher Report explained why re-signing Harden will be the Sixers’ toughest decision this summer, and not just because they may have some competition for his services.

Favale said that while the Sixers can offer a tad more than the Houston Rockets, they need to ask themselves if paying a hefty price for Harden is worth it, knowing his age.

“The Houston Rockets’ connection to Harden is Philadelphia’s Boogeyman,” Favale said. “They can offer a four-year, $201.7 million max deal. So can the Sixers. Their four-year max actually checks in a tad higher at $210.1 million.

“Can Philly afford to invest that much in a player who will be 37 by the end of said contract? Harden is turning in a borderline All-NBA season, but he’s dealt with hamstring and Achilles issues the past couple of campaigns.”

Favale added the consequences that could arise if they opt not to pay Harden.

“Counterpoint: Can the Sixers afford not to offer that much? With Houston looming over negotiations, Harden could decide to leave if he’s not feeling the love. And if he bolts, a Joel Embiid trade request suddenly seems plausible, if not likely.

“Middle-ground scenarios exist. It may turn out Harden signs for below the max. But how far below it? More critically: How much must Philly pay, and for how many years, to neutralize the Houston bugaboo?”

Tyrese Maxey Praises James Harden as Mentor

In an interview with Jackson Frank of Uproxx, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey sounded off on Harden, praising him for how he’s mentored Maxey since joining the Sixers last season.

“I’ve learned a lot from James,” Maxey said. “He’s been great. He’s been great on and off the court. On the court, for sure, he’s taught me so many different things. He’s taught me to be confident. He’s taught me to be myself. He’s just really helped me be someone who can go out there every single night and perform at the highest level, and help our team win.”

Maxey added that Harden stressed from the minute he joined the Sixers that he would help Maxey.

“He still helps with confidence, as far as telling me that he’s here to help me. He said that from day one. He said he wouldn’t be here to hinder my progress. He’s gonna only be here to help and I think he’s done that, man. He’s kinda taken me under his wing and helped me be successful, even more successful than I was before.”

James Harden Admits Achilles Injury Has Been ‘Unbearable’

After missing three consecutive games, Harden returned for the Sixers to play against the Dallas Mavericks on March 29. After they won, Harden explained how his Achilles injury has affected him this season.

“I don’t know where it came from, but it’s been bothering me for some months, I would say,” Harden said, via The Athletic’s Rich Hoffman. “I just wanted to continue to play on it. There was one point to where, the last game I played, it was just really unbearable. I couldn’t even go out there. Six games left to finish this season off strong, and then we got another week to prepare, so I felt like tonight was the game to come back.”

This could be something to keep an eye on as the playoffs roll around.