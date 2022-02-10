Sixers, Nets Treating James Harden Trade Like Kawhi Leonard: Report

The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a king’s ransom in exchange for James Harden. According to multiple reports, they have asked the Philadelphia 76ers for a package involving Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, and Andre Drummond.

The Sixers have informed them that young point guard Tyrese Maxey is off the table, much to the delight of Philly fans everywhere. Danny Green and Tobias Harris have also been discussed. The major sticking point with a Harden trade appears to be in regard to how much Sixers president Daryl Morey is willing to give up. The two sides are expected to keep talking ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline on February 10.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden wants out of Brooklyn but won’t formally request a trade “out of fear of the public backlash.” The 2018 MVP abandoned the Houston Rockets last season and doing it to another franchise in consecutive seasons could damage his reputation.

“Brooklyn is resigned to the possibility that Harden may want to leave,” wrote Wojnarowski, “but wants his best route for a title this season, and is willing to treat Harden like the Raptors treated Kawhi Leonard in 2019 — championship or bust.”

The Nets (29-25) have lost nine straight contests and now sit as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. And Harden is set to miss his fourth straight game on Thursday night after citing “left hamstring tightness.” Some think Harden is “purposely shutting down to send a message on his waning desire to remain with the Nets,” per Wojnarowski.

"I'm told that James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers. He wants it to happen today prior to the trade deadline. But he has resisted formally requesting that trade with the Nets organization." —@wojespn pic.twitter.com/Qo954XH0vg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 10, 2022

Mixed Messages: Harden Doesn’t Want to Leave

There have been mixed messages coming out of Harden’s camp throughout the process. An injury to Kevin Durant, plus Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated, has caused the Nets to underachieve and the hope is they will catch fire once the Big Three takes the floor together.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Harden doesn’t necessarily want to leave Brooklyn. He still sees the Nets as a viable championship contender. And Brooklyn wants Maxey included in any potential deal for Harden.

Lastly: on the Philadelphia-side: I’ve heard that in the Nets/76ers James Harden conversations discussed: Brooklyn wants Tyrese Maxey. Philly is not willing to part ways. Maxey has been a spark plug for the 76ers & a couple of weeks ago told me that he’s growing into 1/2 https://t.co/BeVO7tAo3e — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Sixers are “hopeful” of a package that nets them Harden, Patty Mills, and Bruce Brown (via Jason Dumas). Harden has already signed off on a trade to Philly and wants to play with Joel Embiid, per Dumas.

This likely comes down to the 3p deadline. Sixers hopeful for a package of James Harden, Patty Mills, and Bruce Brown. Nets are hopeful for a package of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, and Andre Drummond. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 10, 2022

Seth Curry Battling Ankle, Back Injuries

Sixers shooting guard Seth Curry has been battling ankle and back injuries in recent weeks. The 31-year-old has struggled mightily from the floor while going 6-for-24 over his last two games. Head coach Doc Rivers admitted he considered pulling him at halftime on Tuesday night against Phoenix.

“You could just tell. He was reaching a lot,” Rivers told reporters. “That was a tough one because I really thought at halftime, I thought maybe we should sit him and let him get right, and we kinda let him talk us into it.”

Curry did sit for four games earlier this month due to injury. He is still far from 100% healthy.