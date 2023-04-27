James Harden Labeled as ‘Medium’ Flight Risk Ahead of Sixers’ Offseason

With the offseason coming up, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained the biggest flight risk for every single NBA team this offseason. When he got to the Philadelphia 76ers, Buckley named James Harden as their biggest flight risk.

While labeling the flight risk as “medium,” Buckley explained that, for any other player, the choice would be obvious – staying with the Sixers – but for Harden, it’s different.

“This shouldn’t be a question. If James Harden stays in Philly—either by picking up his $35.6 million player option or inking a new deal—he’ll keep himself in the championship race and alongside a perennial MVP candidate in Joel Embiid.

“If that’s Door No. 1, most players wouldn’t bother poking around Door No. 2. Harden might have a different idea, though.”

Harden has been linked to his previous team, the Houston Rockets, dating back to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s report from Christmas Day 2022. Despite not understanding why Harden and the Rockets would want a reunion, the rumors all season persuade Buckley to believe it’s a toss-up.

“It’s hard to say what could possibly lure Harden back to Houston, and it’s no easier to tell why the rebuilding Rockets would want him back. But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this, so dismissing the possibility outright feels foolish. For reasons known perhaps only to Harden, we have no choice but to think this is a coin flip between Philly and Houston.”

Buckley Predicts Harden Will Stay With Sixers

Though Buckley assessed Harden as a medium flight risk, he predicted that Harden will stay with the Sixers in another article. Buckley believes the two different team situations will persuade Harden to stay with the Sixers.

“Outside of Harden’s history with the Houston Rockets, it’s hard to tell what would interest him (or the team, for that matter) in a reunion. Harden, who turns 34 in August, is clinging to whatever is left of his prime, while the rebuilding Rockets haven’t even started their ascension.

“Prediction: Harden re-signs with the 76ers.”

Harden could very well opt into his current contract for next season, but he is expected to opt out for a long-term deal this summer.

James Harden’s Future With Sixers ‘Very Unclear’

On the April 19 episodes of “The Woj Pod,” Wojnarowski revealed that Harden’s future with the Sixers is unclear, and what could determine whether he stays is how the Sixers fare in the postseason.

“There’s going to be change there if they don’t – there may be change if they go to the Finals,” Wojnarowski said. “James Harden’s future is very unclear in Philadelphia. Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on [whether] they make a run and win, and it’s easy to pay him long-term big money, or he just wants to be in Houston. Win or lose he goes, or it’s dependent on the team’s success.”

The Sixers have not been to the NBA Finals since 2001 when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games, which also coincidentally happened to be the last time they had also been to the Eastern Conference Finals.