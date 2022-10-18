James Harden Opens Up on His ‘Mean Guy’ Role on Sixers

So much of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ season outlook has been attributed to what version of James Harden shows up on the court. There have been in-depth discussions throughout the offseason regarding Harden’s fitness level, his portion of the salary cap, and his overall fit on the roster. While there were sky-high expectations from the second he came to Philadelphia, Harden played just 21 games regular season games before the postseason. With a full offseason to get healthy and figure out a clearer on-court role, there is reason to be optimistic about his performance moving forward.

The former MVP also opened up about his blossoming relationship with his backcourt partner Tyrese Maxey. Harden reference how Maxey’s sparkling personality oftentimes forces him to play the ‘bad cop’ role. As he put it when speaking with the media following Monday’s practice, “I’m probably like the mean guy on the court as far as our team [goes]. He’s just so nice, man. He’s just smiling. It’s like, ‘Tyrese, get mad one time.'”

Maxey and Harden’s Relationship

Maxey could not ask for a much better player to learn from than Harden when looking at his long-term NBA potential. The two linked up throughout the offseason to workout and Maxey has already spoken about how much he has learned from the 10-time All-Star.

Harden may be at the stage in his career where he is ready to begin passing the torch, but Maxey is a worthy recipient. While it is hoped there are still some throwback performances in the cards this season, his primary role is certainly as the playmaker in this Sixers offense. This is still a major point of need as both Maxey and Joel Embiid saw their scoring averages increase last season following Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia.

James Harden working out with Tyrese Maxey and #Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell (Video courtesy of Harden’s tik tok) pic.twitter.com/yx4wkHwaYx — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 7, 2022

He also seems to be taking his leadership more seriously off the court as well. Harden organized a few team activities during the offseason both on and off the court. He continued to talk about Maxey’s taking advantage of his angry side during his recent media session. As Harden put it, “You’re not under the radar no more. People know how good you are right now and the potential you have. People are gonna start pushing you around and I don’t wanna see no more smiling.”

Backcourt’s On-Court Fit

Embiid will certainly be the centerpiece of the Sixers it will be up to Maxey and Harden to provide the backcourt production that is necessary for a contender. The early signs last season showed success. Following Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia, Maxey was relieved of the playmaking responsibility that was forced upon him to begin the season and was able to play a more natural role as a scorer.

Some @sixers backcourt buddies, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. Count the misses 😉 pic.twitter.com/RsUszGDOPG — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 14, 2022

While playing the primary point guard position before the trade for Harden was made, Maxey averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.0% on three-point attempts. After sliding to a more off-ball role following Harden’s arrival, Maxey saw his numbers grow to 18.7 points per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 48.0% on three-pointers. In the playoffs, he averaged 20.8 points per game although his three-point percentage sunk to 37.7% which is still above the NBA average.

The growth in confidence and familiarity with each other is the biggest reason for optimism surrounding this backcourt duo. It will be interesting to see how exactly the Sixers’ offensive pecking order shakes out but is evident both players will play a massive role in the Sixers’ success.